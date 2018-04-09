In preparation for this call, the company will post supplemental quarterly financial information as restated for the adoption of ASC 606 on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at approximately 4:15 pm ET/3:15 pm CT, at www.ajg.com/investors/special.

During the call, management will review and refer extensively to the supplemental financial information, then open the call for questions and answers. Management anticipates the total time for the call will be approximately 45 minutes.

Management will not provide any update on, or respond to questions regarding, the company's first quarter 2018 financial results.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Raymond Iardella

VP Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-to-hold-special-conference-call-to-discuss-new-accounting-standard-300626552.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

