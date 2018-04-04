POINT PLEASANT, W.Va., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur P. Fine, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Surgeon at Marshall Health.

Committed to offering quality healthcare services utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, Marshall Health is devoted to providing eminent service. Comprised of a team of illustrious medical professionals, Marshall Health offers a wide array of services to their clients including care in Cardiology, Dentistry and Oral Surgery, Dermatology, Surgery, Pathology, Pediatrics, Family and Internal Medicine, Neuroscience and more. Marshall Health's mission is to "provide high-quality health care to its patients regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, other personal characteristics, or socioeconomic status while supporting the educational, research, and service missions of the Joan C Edwards School of Medicine."

Garnishing over thirty six years of experience in the field of medicine and general surgery, Dr. Fine is a renowned expert in the field. Chief of Surgery at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, a Marshall affiliated hospital as well as Assistant Professor of General Surgery at Marshal University; Dr. Fine is revered for his contributions to the medical industry. Having been inspired at a young age to go into the field, Dr. Fine recalls having "a strong desire to step up to the plate to help people." When asked his advice to newcomers in the field, Dr. Fine states that it is important to, "be all there, be detail oriented and listen to the patient. Their story will tell you what's going on."

Throughout his career Dr. Fine has attained experience within the areas of Trauma Laparoscopy, and General Surgery. Attributing his success to his successful ability to utilize problem solving skills, Dr. Fine states "I like people and surgery is fun for me and physically and mentally challenging."

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Fine attained his Medical Degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada. Thereafter, Dr. Fine completed his residency training at McKeesport Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Having served as a Major in the United States Air Force, Dr. Fine was a trauma surgeon where he commanded a surgical mobility team and was later called back for Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Dr. Fine remains very proud of his time spent in the military.

To further his professional development, Dr. Fine is an affiliate of several organizations including the International Society of Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Fine also serves as the Assistant Professor within Marshall University.

When he is not working, Dr. Fine enjoys writing, flying, and spending time with his girlfriend, Danielle.

Dr. Fine dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his mom and dad, Ruth Smith Fine and Sam H. Fine and his spectacular girlfriend, known worldwide as "Dani D".

For more information, please feel free to visit, www.marshallhealth.org

