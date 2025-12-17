Arthur Releases the First Enterprise Platform Built for Agentic Discovery and Governance

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arthur is launching the first comprehensive Agent Discovery & Governance (ADG) platform, building off Arthur's industry-leading evals, guardrails, and observability capabilities. This release is a major unlock for organizations seeking to harness agentic AI and generate ROI quickly.

With the explosion of agents running inside companies, having a comprehensive handle on all agent activity is a necessity to prevent AI-induced chaos, security nightmares, and business continuity failures. Arthur's platform quickly discovers agents running across all compute environments, builds an agent inventory, and makes it easy to implement smart governance controls.

McKinsey reports that 80 percent of organizations are already reporting risky behavior from AI agents, highlighting the scale and urgency of the challenge. Arthur's solution offers the first practical path for organizations to achieve controlled AI transformation at scale.

"The rapid pace of adoption of Agents across organizations means CIOs must now contend with governing and securing this powerful technology. Arthur is the first platform to make that easy to accomplish no matter where agents are running, whether they were developed in-house or bought, or which AI provider is powering them."

– Adam Wenchel, Cofounder & CEO, Arthur

Arthur's new platform release gives enterprises a unified way to find every agent and apply continuous governance. Key capabilities provided by Arthur's ADG Platform include:

Automated discovery and cataloging of agents across all compute environments

Monitoring and governance of popular commercial agentic AI solutions

Continuous performance evaluation aligned to key agentic tasks

Acceptable use and security policies governing how agents interact

Capabilities to safeguard sensitive data, PII, PHI, and company IP

Controls that maintain operational standards and alert when thresholds are crossed

Arthur's capabilities give organizations the confidence to deploy agents across mission critical areas such as customer support, marketing automation, internal productivity, finance operations, and other key business functions. One common example is agentic AI customer support systems where Arthur provides necessary controls to ensure that PII is never improperly transmitted, all customer interactions follow brand guidelines, KPIs such as escalation rates and customer satisfaction remain positive, agent orchestration and tool calling is efficient and correct, and that any abusive or anomalous behavior is flagged and addressed immediately.

The Arthur platform integrates seamlessly with major agent building ecosystems including Google Cloud Gemini and Vertex, AWS Bedrock, Microsoft Agent Foundry, and many other emerging frameworks. This enables AI, security, and engineering teams to bring every agent into a single governance framework regardless of how or where it was developed.

With the launch of this platform, Arthur is establishing the new standard for enterprise agent operations, giving organizations the visibility, control, and confidence needed to innovate responsibly with agentic AI.

About Arthur

Arthur ensures AI reliability, security, and performance through continuous evaluation and governance. The platform provides a unified foundation for traditional, generative, and agentic AI systems and includes capabilities to support the full Agent Development Lifecycle.

