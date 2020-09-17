Arthur Roland Dick, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEWTON, Kan., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur Roland Dick, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Leader for his outstanding contributions in the field of Neurology and acknowledgment of his untimely devotion to educating students at the University of Kansas.

Currently retired, Dr. Arthur Roland Dick is highly respected as one of the founding professors of the Department of Neurology at the University of Kansas. While serving as Chair, Dr. Dick is proud to have seen how tremendous the department has grown from a faculty of 3 people to a staff of 60 people. He has garnered 50 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his specialty of neurology and teaching students. He is proficient in the diagnosis and treatment of Muscular dystrophy, stroke, and epilepsy.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Dick attended Bethel University where he graduated with his undergraduate degree. Soon thereafter, he went on to receive his Master's degree and was then quickly drafted into the Army where he performed biomedical research. Following his time in the army, he continued his education and went on to receive his Medical Degree with the University of Maryland. Then, he completed his residency where he later sought a life-long career at the University of Kansas. At the early start of his career, Dr. Dick was invited for Fellowships at the University of Miami and traveled abroad to Lund in Sweden.

Highly regarded as a frontrunner in his field, Dr. Dick maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations. He is a noted member of the American Academy of Neurology. In light of his professional achievements, he has been honored with the Super Dr. Award for Muscular Dystrophy with the AHA for his efforts in innovative treatments and education.

In his free time, Dr. Dick enjoys spending time with his wife and college sweetheart Betty and raising their daughters Julie Sparks and Amy Morgan, and grandchildren Jack, Mike, and Morgan.

Dr. Dick dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor Dr. Dewey Zigler.

