Arthur--rapidly growing amidst surging interest in model monitoring--identified as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner ® Hype Cycle ™ for AI report

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur, the leading machine learning (ML) monitoring platform, is identified as a Sample Vendor for the AI Governance category. Gartner released its annual "Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence 2021" report, highlighting the growing importance of AI governance practices in AI-enabled companies. The report states, "With AI now delivering value in practical enterprise application, data and analytics leaders see that scaling AI without governance is dangerous. When each AI output is replicated millions of times, they ask how to balance the business value promised by AI against the need for appropriate oversight, risk management, and investment decisions." [1]

Arthur believes the report underpins the transformative impact that AI has on all enterprises. As a result, the need for explainable AI and fairness is paramount. "As enterprises become AI-enabled, the performance of their models drives the performance of their business. We are seeing an increased focus on AI governance all the way up to the board level," said Adam Wenchel, Founder and CEO of Arthur.

"Over the past three years, we've successfully enabled our customers to put in place robust AI monitoring and governance at companies of all sizes. We believe that this Gartner recognition of the importance of AI governance is further proof of its foundational importance in the enterprise. Our team is uniquely positioned to help customers put in place this governance and maximize their AI investments."

Since its inception in 2018, Arthur has enabled customers like Humana, Zesty.AI, and Truebill to accelerate their business transformation through AI. Customers use Arthur to monitor their ML models, mitigate, analyze and mitigate unwanted biases, and explain how their models are making decisions.

The platform continues to innovate—Arthur has been the first to market in enabling the adoption of computer vision (CV) and natural language processing (NLP) models. In April, it was named one of CB Insight's AI 100 list, recognizing promising private AI companies globally for the second consecutive year. In June, it was named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' in AI Governance and Responsible AI [2].

