ArtiCation Studio Announces Release of Environmental Action Jewelry Collection

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtiCation Studio is excited to introduce their new Environmental Action Jewelry Collection just in time for Mother's Day, with the anticipated release date of May 1. Each of the most popular bracelets is uniquely styled and created by the individual designers.

ArtiCation Studio

ArtiCation Studio is known for providing earth-conscious shoppers purchasing power that offers a positive impact by donating a portion of proceeds back to the non-profit each bracelet is inspired by. ArtiCation advertises "Buy Us, Give Back, Live Clean, Be Happy" as their mission and encourages responsible business practices.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website etsy.com/shop/ArtiCation where this new limited-edition offer is poised to sell out by the end of the season.

The gemstone and sterling bracelets are designed to showcase elements of nature with a stylish, upscale spin that will remind all wearers of the beauty of nature and their personal contribution in supporting a pristine outdoors for hiking, skiing, climbing or relaxing at the beach.

Several bracelet options are available from neutral, bright or a combination to create unique and individual styles.

Design closures range from a sterling lobster clasp, slide or stretch, which means women of all activity levels will be able to comfortably wear their bracelets.

The collection also includes earring or essential oil gift sets for a perfect way to show appreciation to another environmental lover!

Each individual bracelet has its own name and non-profit organization it benefits.

The Environmental Action Collection ranges in price from $28 to $180.

For more information about the Environmental Action Collection or for an interview with ArtiCation Studio, please write to info@artication.com.

About ArtiCation Studio:

Our mission in designing the Environmental Action Collection is to create a beautiful, quality and wearable reminder of the fragility of our environment and our need to support and sustain it daily. Our business goal is to support these environmental non-profits and educate all people regarding our role in maintaining a healthy earth. We are proud to be a part of the #giveback industry.

Etsy.com/shop/ArtiCation

