Article Advances Retail Expansion with Toronto Furniture Store

Store Details

Address: 90 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON, M5V 0W8

Location: West House, a premier mixed-use development featuring luxury rental residences

Store Size: 9,600 square feet

Opening Date: Late 2026

Hours: Monday–Sunday, 10am–7pm

Target Customer: Toronto and Greater Toronto Area shoppers looking for modern, well-designed furniture at accessible prices

Store Experience: Shop for furniture in person and order in-store; select décor and accent items available to purchase in-store; free onsite design services

The Toronto furniture store builds on the success of Article's first-ever physical retail location in Vancouver, designed to test and refine its brick-and-mortar strategy. The Vancouver store has surpassed expectations since opening in August 2024, with in-store average order values exceeding online by more than 20 per cent.

"For more than a decade, Article succeeded through a digital-first model, meeting consumer demand for modern furniture online," said Aamir Baig, Co-founder and CEO of Article. "Over the past 18 months, we've seen how physical retail can deepen customer connections and strengthen our presence in key markets. As we expand, we'll focus on store locations in North American cities where e-commerce performance is already strong, using retail to build on that momentum and make it easier to experience Article in person."

Store elements that simplify purchase decisions will be incorporated into the Toronto location. At 9,600 square feet, the store will be Article's largest to date, featuring curated vignettes, an extensive swatch library, and free interior design services. Additionally, guests shopping with children can enjoy the experience at their own pace while little ones create in a dedicated space.

Toronto is one of Article's strongest e-commerce markets in North America. The new store marks a continued investment in physical retail and supports the company's broader expansion strategy. The Toronto furniture store is expected to open later this year, with U.S. market entry to follow and up to five total locations planned by early 2027. Customers can sign up for store opening updates at article.com.

ABOUT ARTICLE

Article makes it easy to create a stylish home that lasts at a great price. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand offers well-designed, high-quality pieces that balance style, durability, and exceptional value, delivered through a simple, stress-free experience. Article's curated assortment of modern sofas, dining, bedroom and living room furniture includes mid-century, Scandinavian, and contemporary designs made for real life. Since launching in 2013, Article has delivered nearly three million orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit article.com.

SOURCE Article