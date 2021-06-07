Article on CD40 agonistic antibodies published in Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy

LUND, Sweden, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announces that the scientific journal Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy has published an article by scientists at Alligator Bioscience, reviewing the field of CD40 agonistic antibodies. The article provides an overview of the CD40 agonistic antibodies in clinical development and the current challenges and opportunities for this important class of immuno-oncology drugs.

Title: Rationale and clinical development of CD40 agonistic antibodies for cancer immunotherapy

Journal: Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy

Authors: Karin Enell Smith et al

The full article is available online and can be found at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14712598.2021.1934446

"We're very pleased to have this peer-reviewed article prepared by Alligator's scientists published. It highlights the promising role of CD40 agonists in immuno-oncology and explains how Alligator's CD40 agonist, mitazalimab, has best in class potential," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "We're now looking forward to initiating the OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II study designed to assess the clinical efficacy of mitazalimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer."

Mitazalimab is an agonistic – or stimulatory – antibody that targets CD40, a receptor on dendritic cells, which are the cells that instruct T cells to kill cancer cells. Mitazalimab activates CD40 enabling dendritic cells to effectively stimulate the immune system directing T cells to selectively attack the tumor. This addresses one of the key mechanistic needs in immuno-oncology and highlights the potential of CD40 as a target to treat patients with metastatic cancer. Mitazalimab's favorable efficacy-safety profile demonstrated in previous phase I studies, makes it ideal for combination with standard of care treatments such a chemotherapy, check-point inhibitors or cancer vaccines.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-PRIME. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com

