ARTICLE STUDENT LIVING FOSTERS PHILANTHROPY THROUGH HANDS-ON COMMUNITY GIVING

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team members from across the United States at Article Student Living ("Article") demonstrated their enthusiasm for their local communities at company-sponsored giving events over the course of 2025.

In November, the company, which prides itself on people-first values, commemorated its annual Article's Week of Giving with property teams supporting numerous organizations by collecting canned goods for food depositories, volunteering at food banks, and raising awareness for Alzheimer's.

In the same month during the company's annual Volunteer Day, Article team members partnered with Habitat for Humanity International to build housing for families in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, supporting the organization's mission to build, repair, and finance safe and affordable housing.

Article also teamed up with Chicagoland's Metropolitan Family Services to refresh a much-utilized community center with new paint, landscaping, and furnishings. The organization supports more than 205,500 families and individuals throughout the Chicago Metro.

"Our team members, both at our corporate headquarters and in property offices throughout the country, are the backbone of our success," said Matt Maxa, Chief Operating Officer. "Their enthusiasm for and dedication to creating a positive impact in our neighborhoods resonates throughout our firm. Community giving is a large part of what defines us and reflects our unique talents and perspectives. At Article, we are All-in: It's in our core values. We bring passion, commitment, and drive to every community we serve."

