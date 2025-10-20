Articularis Rheumatology Specialists Announces New Bluffton Practice

New practice expands the footprint of expert care in South Carolina's Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Articularis Rheumatology Specialists (ARS), a division of Articularis Healthcare Group (AHG), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest practice in Bluffton, South Carolina on Tuesday, October 21st. This expansion brings patient-centered rheumatology care to even more communities in the Lowcountry region.

The new Bluffton location will improve access to high-quality care for patients in Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Okatie, Hardeeville, and surrounding Lowcountry communities. The ARS medical team will provide expert diagnosis, treatment, and management of a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout, osteoporosis, and vasculitis. The practice is equipped with the latest medical technology, offers on-site infusion therapy, and in-house laboratory services to streamline care and enhance the patient's experience.

"We are excited to expand into Bluffton and bring specialized rheumatology care closer to home for patients in the Lowcountry," said Robert Kirk, CEO of Articularis Healthcare Group. "This new practice reflects our commitment to improving access to compassionate, personalized care and supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

As the nation's leading rheumatology management services organization, AHG is committed to supporting independent practices with comprehensive operational services. The group remains focused on elevating patient care through physician leadership, clinical innovation, and operational excellence.

Articularis Rheumatology Specialists is now accepting new patients in Bluffton. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 843-960-9720. For more information about the services available at the new Bluffton practice, located at 1 Carecore Dr. Suite 101, please visit: www.arshealthcare.com/locations/sc/bluffton.

About Articularis Rheumatology Specialists:

Articularis Rheumatology Specialists (ARS) is a premier provider of comprehensive rheumatology care for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. As part of Articularis Healthcare Group, the nation's leading independent rheumatology group, ARS and its board-certified medical care teams combine cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care. With locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, ARS serves communities with a patient-centered approach to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at www.arshealthcare.com .

About Articularis Healthcare Group

Articularis Healthcare Group, Inc. (AHG) is the nation's leading rheumatology management services organization, dedicated to preserving and advancing community-based care. Founded in 2015, AHG provides private practice rheumatologists with administrative expertise, industry relationships, innovative technology, and economies of scale that allow their practices to thrive while ensuring exceptional patient care. AHG's management expertise encompasses all phases of practice operations, including drug procurement and management, revenue optimization, financial services, marketing and public relations, infusion suite management, clinical research, quality improvement and assurance, practice operations, human resources, laboratory services, and information technology. AHG's network includes 18 practices across nine states. Learn more at www.articularishealthcare.com

