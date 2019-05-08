Articulated Robot Market to Display Higher Growth Rate Owing to Rising Industrial Application of Automation & Robotics in Various Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robot market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next ten years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the rising demand for service robotics from pharmaceuticals and health care industries, and rising capital funding for use of automation in several manufacturing industries. Articulated robots have found special attention in manufacturing industries due to enhanced payload capability, work efficiency, dependency, and higher work rate. The articulated robot is primarily used in metals and machinery industry for wide range of applications. The rise in industrial application of automation and robotics in various sectors like farming, packaging, manufacturing and engineering applications, are responsible for driving the growth of top robotics market. Globally, articulated robot market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next ten years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of articulated robots. Additionally, increasing number of initiatives taken by the regional governments to promote use of automation in manufacturing processes are likely to boost the sales of articulated robots. Such initiatives by regional governments include tax exemptions and tax cut, thus reducing overall of manufacturing cost and elevating the manufacturing opportunities for industry players across the globe.

Articulated robotics is one of the fastest growing segment in automotive robotics market with highest revenue generation in recent years. Increasing adoption of the articulated robot is credited to its numerous advantages such as flexibility and degree of freedom. Articulated robots are primarily used in application involving large-scale assembly line with six axes movement. Some of these application include welding, material handling, dispensing and material separation. These robots are specifically designed to perform required task in restricted time frame. The articulated robot market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the application type such as automotive industry, aerospace industry, electronic manufacturing services sector, food & beverages industry, and pharmaceutical sector. Automotive industry segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The articulated robot market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in industrial automation sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the articulated robot market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rapid industrialization, increasing domestic manufacturing, rising the adoption of robotics, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the articulated robot market are Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., and Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. The global Articulated Robot market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Articulated Robot from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Articulated Robot market.

Leading players of Articulated Robot including:

o FANUC

o KUKA

o ABB

o Yaskawa

o kawasaki

o DENSO

o Nachi-Fujikoshi

o Epson

o Staubli

o OTC

o COMAU

o Omron Adept Technologies

o SIASUN

o HIWIN (TW)

o Yamaha

o GSK

o Triowin

o Nanjing Estun Automation

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

o 4-Axis or Less

o 5-Axis

o 6-Axis or More

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

o Automotive

o Electrical and Electronics

o Machinery

o Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

o Food & Beverage

o Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

o Direct Channel

o Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

o North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

o Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

o South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

o Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

