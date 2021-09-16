Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Benefits of Articulated Robots to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Articulated robots market report identifies ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, and FANUC Corp as major players.
Sep 16, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robots market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing benefits of articulated robots have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising competition from SCARA robots will challenge market growth.
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Articulated Robots Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Heavy Machinery
- Metal
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our articulated robots market report covers the following areas:
- Articulated Robots Market size
- Articulated Robots Market trends
- Articulated Robots Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Articulated Robots Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Articulated Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist articulated robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the articulated robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the articulated robots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of articulated robots market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau Spa
- FANUC Corp.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
