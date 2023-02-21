ARTIE™ INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY HOME-COOKED MEALS FOR PETS AT THE TOUCH OF A BUTTON

Artie selected as one of five winners of Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artie™ is pleased to introduce their new, artisan-inspired and perfectly portioned pet meals that are gently cooked and ready to serve in minutes at the touch of a button. Further validating the revolutionary nature of their new product, Artie has been selected as one of five winners of the prestigious Pet Care Innovation Prize awarded by Purina, one of the world's most recognized pet brands. Each winner receives $25,000, and a grand prize winner will be chosen at Global Pet Expo to receive an additional $25,000 in cash.

Artie provides highly nutritious, artisan-inspired home-cooked meals for pets at the touch of a button. Each Artie meal is formulated by a Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist and perfectly portioned in recyclable and shelf-stable cups, shipped directly to your door each month. Artie is made with a super, highly nutritious blend of freeze-dried and dehydrated meat, fruits, vegetables, and grains. Each meal is conveniently prepared at home through the innovative Artie countertop appliance (available in multiple colors). With just one button, it scans the meal cup then delivers a pre-programmed combination of steam and hot water to lightly cook and prepare each meal. This "blooming" process unlocks the fresh flavors and aromas within each natural ingredient while creating a mouth-watering gravy dogs love. It also ensures each meal is served at the perfect warm temperature, or PreyTemp™. To view a video of how Artie works, click here.

"We're incredibly pleased to receive the Pet Care Innovation Prize award from Purina," said Scott Eller, co-founder at Artie. "This is a wonderful, and credible, validation of what we've brought to the pet food market with Artie, and we're more excited than a puppy at playtime to start delivering healthy, convenient and home-cooked meals for pets at the touch of a button."

The Artie founders raised their Seed Round of capital for the business in 2021, and shared that they are currently speaking with investors for their next capital raise. Interested parties can reach out to Scott Eller, co-founder at Artie, at [email protected].

For more information on Artie please visit www.feedartie.com.

