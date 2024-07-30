Artifact Lab and Eclipse partner to bring the power of data back to the users

Next-Generation ad tech platform joins forces with the high performance L2 to unleash the power of user owned data and content

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Lab, a cutting-edge platform re-architecting privacy in ad-tech announces a partnership with Eclipse, an Ethereum L2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine.

Eclipse brings the best of Solana to Ethereum, combining the greatest pieces of the modular stack. This novel architecture enables a high-performance L2 with access to Ethereum's liquidity through a performant execution environment. Eclipse gives developers a general-purpose L2 capable of massive scale that can power the next generation of decentralized applications.

Artifact was born out of the core belief in the fundamental right for user privacy, and at the same time in the power of a free internet powered by ads. This led Artifact to develop their unique data staking protocol that allows users to monetize their data (opt-in) across the ad-tech ecosystem and benefit from it in a privacy preserving manner.

In an era driven by privacy, the strong shared belief in putting the users back in control of their data brought the two companies together to provide Artifact's Data Staking Protocol to Eclipse's users. With this partnership, users on the Eclipse ecosystem will be able to benefit from a new passive income option, while enjoying full ownership and agency over their own data. The more data users provide, the more they can benefit and the more value they will drive for Eclipse, generated by Artifact's Data Staking Protocol.

This follows up from the recent unveiling of Artifact's community site - RelicDAO - where users can learn more about the company's views on data ownership and user privacy. By joining the RelicDAO, users can start earning from their data, as Artifact uses it across different ad-tech surfaces and touch points, including mobile in-game advertising, Farcaster and DSCVR frames, browser plugins, and many more on the way.

"Since the beginning of blockchain, the idea of digital ownership has been driving this community. We are finally enabling that to data - giving users the ability to fully own their data, control it, and earn from it," said Ricardo Rodrigues, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Artifact. "With this partnership, the Eclipse ecosystem joins a select number of chains and web3 projects offering this novel concept of privacy and data monetization to their users."

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Artifact Lab and Eclipse. Like Artifact, we believe in user privacy and allowing them to monetize assets that have traditionally been gatekept by big tech, such as data. Bringing Artifact's data staking protocol to Eclipse will give users ownership over their own data and open up new opportunities through multiple touch points across our ecosystem," said Vijay Chetty, CEO of Eclipse Labs.

Media Contact:

Ricardo Rodrigues

VP, Business Development & Partnerships at Artifact

Email: [email protected]

Ren Yu Kong

Growth Marketer at Eclipse

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Artifact Lab, Inc.