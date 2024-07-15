Artifact Lab announces new social embedded app built upon DSCVR to enable users to monetize their attention

Next-Generation ad tech platform partners with the leading Web3 social platform to unleash the power of user owned data and content.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Lab, a cutting-edge platform re-architecting privacy in ad-tech announces they are partnering with, and building on top of, DSCVR, a Web3 social network and community building platform. Their API will enable Artifact to access hundreds of thousands of new users, directly in their social feed.

With over half a million monthly unique visitors, DSCVR (pronounced "Discover") is the largest Web3 social network and community building platform. DSCVR combines the usability of a Web2-style social app with crypto technology that unlocks ownership, monetization and distribution for users, creators, and projects.

Artifact was born out of the core belief in the fundamental right for user privacy, and at the same time in the power of a free internet powered by ads. This led Artifact to develop their unique data staking protocol that allows users to monetize their data (opt-in) across the ad-tech ecosystem and benefit from it in a privacy preserving manner.

In an era driven by privacy, the strong shared belief in putting the users back in control of their content and data brought the two companies together to soon release the 'RELIC Ad Rewards' experience in an embedded DSCVR app. This will enable DSCVR users to opt-in to benefit from and monetize their data on the platform, while allowing brands and advertisers to engage with DSCVR users on their terms. With the Relic DSCVR app, users will be compensated for watching ads directly in their feed, while having full agency over their data.

This follows up from the recent unveiling of Artifact's community site - RelicDAO - where users can learn more about the company's views on data ownership and user privacy. By joining the RelicDAO, users can start earning from their data, as Artifact uses it across different ad-tech surfaces and touch points, including through this new collaboration with DSCVR.

Ricardo Rodrigues, VP, Business Development & Partnerships expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "There is a strong correlation between the evolution of privacy in ad-tech and the evolution of the internet and data. Users and companies are becoming increasingly more concerned about privacy, and the migration from Web2 to Web3 - based on a move from creating data to actually owning it - is a fantastic enabler of what we see as the future of the internet. Artifact, and our community-driven RelicDAO, is placing the user at the center of the experience, by converging Ad-tech and Web3. The team at DSCVR have the same fundamental beliefs as we do. This is the perfect platform for Artifact to integrate community-owned ad-tech into."

"Artifact's exciting approach of empowering our users to monetize their digital foot-print and attention aligns with our mission at DSCVR. Through DSCVR's API, novel use cases such as this one will be continued to be unlocked for the benefit of our user base." said DSCVR co-founder & CEO, Rick Porter.

