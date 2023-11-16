Artifact Lab Secures $2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

Artifact Lab, a Next-Generation In-Game User Profile and Monetization Platform, Joins Forces with Leading Web3 Investors to Fuel Rapid Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Lab, a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing how mobile games monetize players in an era driven by privacy, proudly announces the successful completion of its $2 million pre-seed funding round. RW3 Ventures and IOSG Ventures are the co-leaders in this funding round, accompanied by Raptor Group, Cypher Capital and HerculesDAO to round out the investors' group.

Sony Joseph, CEO, and co-founder of Artifact, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This funding underscores our commitment to envisioning a privacy-centric future, wherein users maintain full control over their in-game identity and data. With Artifact, they become true partners with game publishers and advertisers in the monetization process. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors for sharing in our vision as we redefine the advertising landscape through a decentralized audience network."

"We are thrilled to support the Artifact Lab team in their pursuit of a game changing solution for mobile advertising," said David Saunders, Principal at RW3 Ventures. "Artifact's novel Web3-powered digital identity solution has great potential to reshape the advertising industry by aligning incentives across all stakeholders. Sony and his team bring the perfect experience to build the next integral layer of the adtech stack and we're excited to help them on this journey."

Jocy Lin, founding partner at IOSG Ventures, added, "We are impressed by Artifact's innovative approach toward Web3 UA. We strongly believe for super apps and killer games to flourish in Web3, UA must be done in a scientific way and mass audience in Web2 must be reached. Team Artifact definitely demonstrates their expertise in in-game ads and ability to build strong partnerships with Web2 mobile game powerhouses making them the UA expert for Web3 games and potentially other dapps."

"We believe that Artifact Lab's decentralized audience network is a groundbreaking solution for modern ad monetization. We are excited about its potential to revolutionize monetization for mobile apps and gaming, opening up numerous opportunities for publishers facing privacy hurdles."  shared Karan Gandhi, CFA, Senior Investment Associate at Cypher Capital

This funding infusion will serve as a catalyst for platform development, team expansion and growth acceleration.

Established in 2023, Artifact Labs introduces an innovative approach to monetizing users in games and other mobile apps. The platform empowers players with unified, user-owned profiles, addressing the challenges posed by privacy restrictions and geographical regulations, thus enabling publishers to significantly boost CPM rates. It facilitates meaningful one-on-one interactions between brands and gamers during pivotal gaming moments, all while respecting user privacy. Major AAA game publishers, as well as mid-sized and smaller ones, are rapidly embracing Artifact's solutions. Web3 games are increasingly leveraging this platform for efficient user acquisition, targeting approximately four billion web2 gamers. Brands are also exploring the platform's potential for fostering deeper brand affinity among gamers through engaging in-game advertising.

RW3 Ventures focuses its investments on the infrastructure, protocols, and applications driving the growth of blockchain technologies, decentralized finance, and the long-term evolution of web3.

IOSG Ventures is a community-friendly, research-driven early-stage venture firm with a diverse portfolio spanning L1/L2 (Polkadot, NEAR, Arbitrum, Starkware), DeFi (1inch, 0x, UMA), GameFi (Bigtime, Illuvium), and SocialFi (Roll, Galaxy, Cyberconnect).

Cypher Capital stands as a prominent early-stage venture firm dedicated to investing in Web3 infrastructure and applications that will shape the digital economy for years to come.

HerculesDAO represents a Web3 collective focused on value creation through the extensive experience, networks, and unwavering commitment to ecosystem growth among its members.

