Artifi Launches AI Automated Product Setup Making Supplier Data Customization-Ready for Ecommerce

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifi, the leading SaaS software for mission-critical product customization, announced the launch of AI Automated Product Setup . This new feature uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to enrich supplier data, making it customization-ready for products in ecommerce channels.

Across the promotional products industry, suppliers and distributors spend thousands of hours manually setting up products for online customization. Each product requires a detailed setup, including template creation, rules, and product details like color variants, decoration locations, and decoration methods. This setup often takes up to two hours per SKU. Artifi's AI Automated Product Setup eliminates that manual effort by automatically converting supplier feeds through a PromoStandards integration into fully configured product libraries in a fraction of the time.

A 500-product catalog that once required about 1,000 hours of setup can now be configured in roughly 40 hours. That's a 96% reduction in setup time.

"Promotional products distributors tell us product setup is their biggest operational bottleneck," said Yash Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Artifi and its parent company Amla Commerce. With AI Automated Product Setup, Artifi combines computer vision and intelligent automation to eliminate that friction. Teams can now launch new products faster and scale growth without increasing setup time and costs."

How It Works

AI Automated Product Setup connects supplier data, automates product setup, and keeps product libraries synchronized.

PromoStandards API Integration — Artifi connects directly to promotional product supplier data feeds to retrieve structured product information and media content.





— Artifi connects directly to promotional product supplier data feeds to retrieve structured product information and media content. Computer Vision AI — A trained AI model analyzes product images to identify decoration areas, define printable zones, and generate configuration rules to create customization-ready products automatically.





— A trained AI model analyzes product images to identify decoration areas, define printable zones, and generate configuration rules to create customization-ready products automatically. Subscription Management — Distributors can subscribe to multiple supplier feeds within Artifi. The system automatically keeps product libraries synchronized, ensuring product data and configuration details remain accurate without requiring manual updates.

Products configured through AI Automated Product Setup are immediately ready for real-time customization and virtual proofing within Artifi's product customization platform.

Industry Impact

For distributors, this breakthrough means faster product launches, improved data accuracy, and scalability. For suppliers, it delivers cleaner, customization-ready product data directly to distributor channels, enabling distributors and accelerating growth.

"This is a pivotal advancement for the promotional products industry," said Tom Flierl, Chief Commercial Officer at Artifi and its parent company Amla Commerce. By automating product setup through AI and industry standards, suppliers and distributors can reduce operational overhead and focus on growth."

Availability

AI Automated Product Setup is now available for Artifi customers. The feature is currently supporting leading promotional product suppliers, with additional libraries in development to meet industry demand. While this release focuses on promotional products supplier libraries, expansion into adjacent markets such as uniforms and safety apparel is planned.

To see the feature in action, visit the Artifi AI Automated Product Setup Insight .

About Artifi

Artifi ( artifilabs.com ) is the leading SaaS software for mission-critical product customization. With Artifi, shoppers can personalize and customize products with real-time virtual proofs in an ecommerce experience. Merchants utilize Artifi to automate manual processes, shorten sales cycles, and enhance the customer experience. Artifi is a product of Amla Commerce, Inc. ( amla.io ).

