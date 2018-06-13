Artificial Blood and Plasma: Global Markets to 2027

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report provides a detailed overview of the global market for artificial blood, focusing on various important aspects of the market, such as research and development, clinical trial outcomes, approval status and the potential commercial market for artificial blood products.The report includes a discussion of artificial oxygen carrier products manufacturing, product features, technology and methodology used, available results of laboratory and clinical tests, product effectiveness, and factors that are affecting the market.



Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global artificial blood market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special look at the potential artificial blood products that may enter the blood market postapproval from international authorities.Detailed profiles of the key players in the global artificial blood market and the current development stages of their products have been included.



Excluded from consideration are product physical and chemical properties, detailed and unpublished clinical/lab results on the products, and detailed methodology/techniques used for product production.



Report Includes:

- 144 tables

- An overview of global market for artificial blood plasma

- Analyses of global market trends, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Identification of growth-driving factors influencing the artificial blood plasma market, as well as opportunities, restraints, and technological developments

- Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Alliance Pharmaceutical Corp., Baxter Healthcare Corp., Northfield Laboratories Inc., Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma Inc.



Summary

The human body contains a vital fluid called blood, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the body cells and carries waste products away from the cells in a gas exchange process.The artificial bloods being developed are intended to satisfy some of the functions of biological blood, particularly in humans.



The objective of first-generation oxygen-carrying blood substitutes is solely to imitate blood's oxygen transport function. Intense research is going on with more functional artificial blood, which could hypothetically emulate additional components and functions of human blood. Currently, two

fundamental approaches to artificial blood are being taken: perfluorocarbons and hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers. These artificial blood products could increase survival of patients, especially during surgery when blood loss is high.



Blood shortages and the lack of appropriate substitutes have resulted in numerous preventable deaths. In the future, blood shortfalls may be even more severe, as current shortage projections do not take into account the more intense need for blood in cases of mass civilian casualties, such as common calamities, terrorist assaults and wars.



