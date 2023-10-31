Artificial Blood Market Will Reach $20 Million by 2028, New BCC Research Report Forecasts

News provided by

BCC Research LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 06:47 ET

Approved artificial blood and other blood substitutes are finally coming to market after numerous bankruptcies and failed products.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a pipe dream since the seventeenth century. More than 400 years ago, when William Harvey first began to describe how the circulatory system works, scientists began to imagine how they could replace blood with substitutes such as milk, animal blood, and even wine and beer.

More recently, plans for artificial blood have become much more practical. Researchers have explored simple synthetic blood substitutes, more complex PFCs (perfluorocarbon-based oxygen carriers), and HBOCs (Hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers). While promising, artificial blood research has nothing to show for it but bankrupt firms and failed products.

Until now. In 2022, a HBOC product was approved in Europe and has yielded positive results. This will likely attract more investors, furthering the global development of artificial blood.

Now more than ever, there is a need for artificial blood. Currently, most hospitals have less than a three-day supply of all blood types. And trauma teams can use artificial blood in places where other blood products are impractical, like rural areas and trauma sites.

BCC Research's report, Artificial Blood-Global Markets to 2028 [insert link], covers artificial blood's background, market drivers, regulatory landscape, key company profiles, emerging technologies, market estimations, and more. Readers can expect to gain insights such as:

  • The current and potential market for artificial blood. With the first product being approved, the market will increase by about $20 million by 2028, analysts forecast. While the product has been approved in Europe only, North America is predicted to have the highest market share, once there is FDA approval.
  • Key factors driving the growth of artificial Blood. This includes, but is not limited to, blood shortages, challenges associated with traditional blood transfusions, and an increase in demand for blood transfusions.
  • Significant companies in the artificial blood market and the barriers. Companies like Hemarina, VirTechBio, and NuvOxPharma will need to overcome obstacles such as intense regulation, long approval timelines, and perceptions shaped by previous failed blood products.

Download Report Overview

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].   

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us
Corporate HQ:
BCC Research LLC
49 Walnut Park, Building 2
Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
[email protected],
+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

Also from this source

Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market to Grow 16.6%, BCC Research Report Predicts

Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market to Grow 16.6%, BCC Research Report Predicts

A guacamole-generating robot that never misses a shift at Chipotle? An automated fryer that serves up 150 pounds of French fries every hour–10 times...
Unlocking Insights into the Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market: A Vision for the Future

Unlocking Insights into the Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market: A Vision for the Future

This report dives deep into the global AML treatment market, examining commercially significant products, including targeted therapies, anthracycline ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.