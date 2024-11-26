Artificial Casings Market to Reach $5.87 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

News provided byMeticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
REDDING, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Artificial Casings Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Collagen Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User—Global Forecast to 2031,'
The artificial casings market is expected to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.
Sausages have traditionally been stuffed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals. The ongoing innovations and new product development in the casings industry are leading to the easy availability of artificial sausage casings. These products are available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and appearances, some of which resemble natural sausage casings. In addition, artificial sausage casings carry coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. Due to these winning properties of artificial sausage casings, sausage manufacturers and consumers increasingly prefer artificial sausage casings over natural sausage casings, boosting the production in the market.
The artificial casings market is experiencing growth primarily due to the increase in the global consumption and production of meat, the expanding adoption of artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, the shifting manufacturing interest from natural casings to artificial casings due to complex operations, and the rising number of food joints serving sausages. However, this market's growth is restrained by the growing consumer inclination for natural sausage casings over artificial sausage casings.
Additionally, the growing adoption of sausages in developing countries and the emergence of vegetarian sausage casings are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the rise of zoonotic diseases & health concerns pose a significant challenge to the artificial casings market.
Key Players:
Some of the major players studied in this report are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), SARIA SE & Co. KG (Germany), Selo B.V. (Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown AmbA) (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd (Finland), Fibran S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland), Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V. (Netherlands), and Ennio International (Australia).
The artificial casings market is segmented by type, application, end user, and geography.
Artificial Casings Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
- In April 2023, SARIA SE & Co. KG (Germany) acquired Devro plc (U.K.) to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the sausage casings market.
- In October 2021, Viscofan, S.A. (Spain) invested $16.6 million in a fibrous casing manufacturing facility in Cáseda (Spain) to increase the production capacity.
Key Findings in the Artificial Casings Market Study
By type, the vegetarian casings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Inventions in food technology, rising incidence of intolerance for animal protein, venture investments in plant-based companies, and increasing vegetarian and vegan populations are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.
By application, the plant-based sausages segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the consumer shift toward healthy, tasty, sustainable, and environment-friendly varieties of sausages.
By distribution channels, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The faster accessibility and cost-effectiveness, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer wealth are the factors driving the segment's rapid growth.
By end user, the food service providers segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for outside prepared food (from food service centers) due to the busy lifestyle of the working population and improving distribution channels of food service providers.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rising expenditure on processed products and growing population & urbanization.
Scope of the Report:
Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Type
- Collagen Casings
- Edible Collagen Casings
- Non-edible Collagen Casings
- Cellulose Casings
- Plastic Casings
- Tubular Plastic Casings
- Flat Film Plastic Casings
- Fibrous Casings
- Textile Casings
- Net Casings
- Vegetarian Casings
Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Application
- Animal-based Sausages
- Processed Sausages
- Pre-Cooked Sausages
- Smoked Sausages
- Cured Sausages
- Fresh Sausages
- Plant-based Sausages
Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by End User
- Food Processing Companies
- Food Retailers
- Food Service Providers
- Other End Users
Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- K.
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Austria
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
