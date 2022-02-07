Artificial Disc Replacement Market is Expected To Reach USD 1,038 Million By 2028 : Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Artificial Disc Replacement industry accumulated revenue worth nearly US$ 502 million in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 1,090 million by 2028. Additionally, Artificial Disc Replacement market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 11.8% in 2022-2028.

Furthermore, growth of artificial disc replacement market over forecast timespan can be credited to sports injuries and requirement of minimal surgeries. In addition to this, rise in cases of disc degeneration in individuals because of inactive lifestyles will increase need of artificial disc replacement surgeries, thereby cumulating expansion of artificial disc replacement industry. Surge in aging population prone to disc disorders will spearhead market growth. Nevertheless, low amount of compensation availed for artificial disc replacement and high charges incurred for implants will put brakes on growth of artificial disc replacement market over 2022-2028.

Some of key industry players have massively influenced market size and will continue to do so even in foreseeable future. We have also included these players in our market research report and they are Zimmer Biomet, Centinel Spine, Globus Medical, Inc., Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc., SpineArt SA, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Aesculap, Inc., AxioMed LLC, and Medtronic plc.

Cervical Artificial Disc Market Segment To Dominate Product Type Landscape By 2028:

Growth of segment over forecast timeline can be credited to increase in incidences of degeneration in cervical disc. Apart from this, easy product availability for artificial cervical disc replacement surgeries will boost demand for cervical artificial disc in coming years.

Metal-On –Biopolymer Segment to Contribute Largest Market Share By 2028:

Segmental growth during 2022-2028 can be credited to beneficial features of metal-on-biopolymer such as bio-compatibility, flexible spine movement, and insertion ease.

North American Artificial Disc Replacement Market To Record Marked Growth Over 2022-2028

Expansion of Artificial Disc Replacement industry in North America over next six years can be due to inactive lifestyle resulting in degenerative disc disorders. In addition to this, increase in spinal injuries due to road collisions will result in humungous demand for artificial disc replacement procedures in sub-continent. Large number of hospitals in U.S. and Canada are operating in the business and hence are contributing lucratively towards regional market earnings

Report Scope:

Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028

Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative

Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions

Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries

Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Artificial Disc Replacement Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-biopolymer

By Product Type

Cervical Artificial Disc

Lumbar Artificial Disc

