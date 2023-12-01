Artificial Eye Market size to grow by USD 56.43 million from 2023-2028, North America to account for 57% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial eye market size is expected to grow by USD 56.43 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Technology (Mechanical and Electronic), Product (Integrated prosthetic eye, Non integrated prosthetic eye, and Retinal prosthetics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Eye Market 2024-2028
North America will contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the countries in the region including the US, Canada, and Mexico experience a growing per capita public expenditure on healthcare. This is leading to the rising adoption of ocular devices among people with ocular diseases or early stages of visual impairment. Additionally, factors including improved healthcare infrastructure, government programs and funding for ocular diseases and eye care, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries like the US drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Advanced Artificial Eyes, Alcon Inc., Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Erickson Laboratories, F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH, Integrated Orbital Implants, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd., Midwest Eye Laboratories Inc., Nano Retina, National Artificial Eye Services, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Nova Eye Medical Ltd., Ocular Prosthetics Inc., PIXIUM VISION, Rocky Mountain Anaplastology Inc., Vivani Medical Inc.

Advanced Artificial Eyes: The company offers artificial eyes such as custom prosthetic eyes and digital artificial eyes.

Artificial Eye Market: Segmentation Analysis

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Artificial Eye Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases
  • Technological advances in artificial eyes
  • Increasing access to ocular prostheses in emerging markets

Developing economies such as India and China deliver several opportunities for the global artificial eye market. Thus, owing to the presence of a large patient pool with ophthalmology conditions that can lead to partial and complete blindness, a peak in awareness about ocular prosthesis, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in access to healthcare, and availability of ocular prosthesis centers.


What are the key data covered in this artificial eye market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial eye market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the artificial eye market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the artificial eye market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial eye market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

