Artificial Flower Market to Reach $5.6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The lower long-term cost of artificial flowers compared to fresh flowers is a key factor driving the growth of the artificial flower market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Flower Market by Type (Polyester, Plastic, Paper, Nylon, Silk, and Others), Application (Residential, and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the 'artificial flower market' was valued at $3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A39040

Prime determinants of growth

The artificial flower market growth is driven by factors such as rise in number of events & experiential retail and surge in demand for sustainable home decor. However, environmental concerns about plastics & quality variability and cheap imports restrict market growth. Moreover, the integration of lifestyle and tech is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $3 billion Market Size in 2034 $5.6 billion CAGR 6.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Growing events and experiential retail

Advances in materials

Growing demand for sustainable decor Opportunities Integration of lifestyle and tech

Subscription and rental models Restraints Environmental concerns about plastics

Quality variability and cheap imports

Buy This Research Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cbcbb4812d283da548d6eff4e4c23dd4

The polyester segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the polyester segment dominated the artificial flower market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. The material's ability to be easily dyed and molded allows manufacturers to replicate the vibrant colors and delicate textures of real flowers with high precision. Polyester flowers also resist fading, wrinkling, and moisture damage, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, the balance between affordability and visual appeal has made polyester the preferred choice for mass production, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences across residential, commercial, and event décor applications.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the commercial segment dominated the artificial flower market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The commercial segment dominates the artificial flower market as businesses increasingly adopt long-lasting, low-maintenance floral décor to enhance aesthetic appeal across spaces such as hotels, restaurants, offices, and retail stores. Artificial flowers offer a cost-effective solution that maintains a fresh and vibrant appearance year-round without the upkeep required for real blooms. Their versatility in design and ability to complement various interior themes make them a preferred choice for creating inviting and consistent brand environments. In addition, event management companies and hospitality venues rely heavily on artificial floral arrangements for large-scale decorations, further strengthening the dominance of the commercial segment in the market.

The offline segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the artificial flower market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel dominates the artificial flower market, driven by consumers' preference for physically inspecting the quality, texture, and color of floral products before purchase. Retail stores, home décor outlets, craft stores, and specialized flower shops provide a tactile shopping experience that allows buyers to assess realism and design suitability factors crucial for decorative purchases. Moreover, offline channels cater to event planners, interior designers, and bulk buyers who rely on immediate availability and personalized service. Seasonal displays and curated in-store arrangements also help inspire customers, further reinforcing the strong foothold of offline sales in the artificial flower market.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2034

By region, the Europe region dominated the artificial flower market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to its strong demand for high-quality, design-driven decorative products across residential, commercial, and event settings. The region's mature retail infrastructure, widespread use of interior décor, and preference for premium, realistic artificial arrangements support consistent market growth. Additionally, European consumers and businesses increasingly value low-maintenance and long-lasting décor solutions, reinforcing the region's leading position in both production and consumption of artificial flowers.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A39040

Leading Market Players: -

FRS Holding S.R.L.

Dongguan Fusheng Arts Products Co., Ltd.

Diane James Designs, Inc.

Foshan Tongxin Artificial Flowers Co., Ltd.

Tree Locate

NGAR TAT Production Fty. Ltd.

Oriental Fine Art Co., Ltd.

SG Silk Flower Limited

Address Home Retail Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the artificial flower market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Home Decor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Reusable Water Bottle Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Faucet Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 – 2035

Household Wipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Disposable Garbage Bags Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Sanitary Ware Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Range Hood and Cooktop Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030

Thailand Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research