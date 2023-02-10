Artificial fur market size to grow by USD 119.21 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial fur market size is estimated to increase by USD 119.21 million between 2021 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15.09%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 74.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Fur Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample

report

Global artificial fur market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Ambassador Textiles Ltd.: The company offers faux fur of various types which has been approved by PETA.

The company offers faux fur of various types which has been approved by PETA. Aono Pile Co. Ltd.: The company offers faux fur of various types, such as Chinchilla, Straight, small leopard print, and Forest 1 prints.

The company offers faux fur of various types, such as Chinchilla, Straight, small leopard print, and Forest 1 prints. Bartfeld: The company offers various types of faux furs such as lux pile plum tip, mooki baby blue, Northstar baby blue, sherpa orange, lux pile cherry, lux pile lava, and ultralux mercury.

The company offers various types of faux furs such as lux pile plum tip, mooki baby blue, Northstar baby blue, sherpa orange, lux pile cherry, lux pile lava, and ultralux mercury. DealTask Pty Ltd.: The company offers various fake furs in animal prints.

The company offers various fake furs in animal prints. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape -

The global artificial fur market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer artificial fur in the market are Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, DealTask Pty Ltd., ECOPEL, EZ Fabric, JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd., Pahwa Fur Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Peltex Fibres Sarl, Ramtex Inc., Shannon Fabrics Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., Texfactor Textiles, Trims Lannd, USA Knit Products, Wayfair Inc., Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Fur Co. Ltd. and others.

The global artificial fur market is at its growing stage. The environmental impact of artificial fur is one of the risks that might hamper vendors' profitability. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Competitors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative, which is expected to intensify the competition in the global artificial fur market during the forecast period.

Global artificial fur market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global artificial fur market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Apparel, Upholstery and home textiles, and Other accessories), and distribution channels (Online and Offline).

The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Apparels made from artificial fur include coats, jackets, blazers, and dresses. Currently, luxury apparels made of artificial fur are in high demand. Clothes made of fur are comfortable and are thus preferred by the modeling and fashion industries worldwide. Fur coats and jackets are some of the popular apparel types. Extreme cold weather conditions in the Americas and Europe increase the consumption of fur coats and jackets. Many fashion retailers and government agencies have implemented initiatives to ban the use of animal fur for manufacturing fur-based products. Therefore, the use of artificial fur for manufacturing apparel is expected to increase.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial fur market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial fur market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Customers in the region are becoming more fashion-conscious and are adopting western fashion trends. Some of the prominent vendors operating in the regional apparel market, which offer clothing with artificial fur, include Levi Strauss and Edwin. Growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of the people are driving the growing use of artificial fur-based clothing in the region. Customers prefer to buy branded artificial fur-based clothing due to the latter's affordable pricing and easy availability. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global artificial fur market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increase in the number of initiatives for banning animal fur farming is notably driving the market growth. Globally, the number of initiatives for banning fur farming has increased because of the growing focus on animal welfare. Governments across the world implement stringent regulations, which have led to the shutdown of fur farms. Moreover, the government initiatives to ban fur farming will increase the availability and use of animal fur and lead to a rise in demand for fur among apparel manufacturers. As a result, the demand for artificial fur is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic is the primary trend in the market. A variety of plastics are used to produce artificial fur as they provide the bulk required to imitate real fur but are more lightweight than faux fur fabrics. Plastic is easier to color and texture than alpaca fibers. Thus, plastic faux fur can easily reproduce the colors and patterns of real animals. However, the use of polymeric materials for making artificial fur causes environmental damage. Polymers are non-biodegradable, and the extensive use of artificial fur can increase pollution. Therefore, the demand for sustainable materials such as recycled plastic has increased. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Issues related to the use of artificial fur are the major challenge impeding the market growth. Though artificial fur is extensively used, there are many issues associated with its use. Moreover, it does not allow re-freezing and melting of snow on the fiber filaments and causes discomfort for wearers, especially during hiking, skiing, mountain climbing, and other outdoor activities that are undertaken in extreme climatic conditions. The challenges of using artificial fur can reduce its demand during the forecast period, thereby restricting the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this artificial fur market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial fur market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the artificial fur market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial fur market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial fur market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The contract furniture and furnishing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4.3 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (soft contract and turnkey contract) and end-user (hospitality and food services, offices and home offices, retail stores, institutions, and others).

The rattan furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 870.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Artificial Fur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, DealTask Pty Ltd., ECOPEL, EZ Fabric, JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd., Pahwa Fur Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Peltex Fibres Sarl, Ramtex Inc., Shannon Fabrics Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., Texfactor Textiles, Trims Lannd, USA Knit Products, Wayfair Inc., Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Fur Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial fur market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global artificial fur market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Upholstery and home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Upholstery and home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Upholstery and home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Upholstery and home textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Upholstery and home textiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Other accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Other accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Other accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ambassador Textiles Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Ambassador Textiles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Ambassador Textiles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Ambassador Textiles Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Aono Pile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Aono Pile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aono Pile Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Aono Pile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Aono Pile Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Bartfeld

Exhibit 119: Bartfeld - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bartfeld - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bartfeld - Key offerings

12.6 DealTask Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 122: DealTask Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: DealTask Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: DealTask Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ECOPEL

Exhibit 125: ECOPEL - Overview



Exhibit 126: ECOPEL - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: ECOPEL - Key offerings

12.8 EZ Fabric

Exhibit 128: EZ Fabric - Overview



Exhibit 129: EZ Fabric - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: EZ Fabric - Key offerings

12.9 JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Ramtex Inc.

Exhibit 140: Ramtex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ramtex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Ramtex Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Shannon Fabrics Inc.

Exhibit 143: Shannon Fabrics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Shannon Fabrics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Shannon Fabrics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Sommers Plastic Products Co.

Exhibit 146: Sommers Plastic Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sommers Plastic Products Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sommers Plastic Products Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Texfactor Textiles

Exhibit 149: Texfactor Textiles - Overview



Exhibit 150: Texfactor Textiles - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Texfactor Textiles - Key offerings

12.16 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 152: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio