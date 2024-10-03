Artificial Grass Elevates Stunning Florida Home's Curb Appeal

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, homeowners are making the switch to synthetic grass landscaping to transform the look of their lawns while enjoying a wide range of functional benefits. With greater cleanliness, less maintenance, and year-round visual appeal, artificial turf has quickly become the go-to landscaping solution for property owners who are tired of the endless battle to maintain natural grass. One homeowner in Boca Raton, FL, recently wanted to enjoy the evergreen benefits of turf grass for their beautiful front lawn, enlisting Let's Get Turf to complete the project.

Residential artificial turf installation in Boca Raton, FL by Let’s Get Turf

Let's Get Turf recently installed 1,200 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Venice Fescue Light artificial turf in a home in Boca Raton, FL. Everlast Venice Fescue Light features a dynamic dual-toned coloring of field green and olive green with contrasting tan and green thatch that creates a realistic, ultra-lush appearance. It has a face weight of 55 ounces and a 1.5-inch pile height, making it ideal for landscape applications with light to moderate foot traffic. Venice Fescue Light also features a ribbed "C" fiber blade shape that provides greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Venice Fescue Light is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic and lead-free. With a drainage rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard, Everlast Venice Fescue Light is a versatile solution for homeowners and business owners across all climates.

Let's Get Turf's client was seeking a water-wise landscaping solution for their front yard that would enhance curb appeal and bring their property to life. Owner Xavier Hernandez and his team transformed their client's backyard by removing the existing, patchy natural grass and replacing it with lush SGW Venice Fescue Light synthetic grass. After viewing various samples, the client chose Venice Fescue Light for the quality of the product and the vibrant color. Once complete, Let's Get Turf's client was delighted to have a pristine front lawn that complemented their beautiful home while remaining practical for them and their pups.

Let's Get Turf proudly serves Florida homeowners and business owners in the Miami area. They know how daunting the prospect of new landscaping can be, so they strive to make the process easy and stress-free for all of their clients. Whether you're searching for synthetic grass installation, paver installation, or concrete work, Let's Get Turf has what it takes to get the job done to the highest standard.

Let's Get Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for September 2024.

Let's Get Turf is committed to providing high-quality artificial turf installations for Florida homeowners and business owners. Founded in 2019, they have worked with hundreds of families throughout southeastern Florida, providing high-quality service at the best possible price. You can learn more about Let's Get Turf and view their other installations by visiting www.letsgetturf.com . You can also visit them on Facebook ( Let's Get Turf ) and Instagram ( @lets_get_turf ).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

