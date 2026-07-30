Artificial Grass Gives San Diego Family a Yard Built for Kids, Pets, and Play

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For homeowners across Southern California, a green lawn often comes with a hidden cost: rising water bills and weekend after weekend spent mowing, weeding, and patching bare spots. With a young daughter and an active dog using the space, one San Diego family wanted a backyard that could keep up with daily life without the upkeep natural grass demands. That search led them to Royal SD Landscaping Corp., which delivered a fresh, family-ready lawn using Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial grass.

Backyard artificial turf installation in San Diego, CA by Royal SD Landscaping Corp.

Royal SD Landscaping Corp. recently installed 2,020 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra artificial turf in San Diego, CA. TigerTurf Sierra uses the Omega fiber blade shape, prized for its durability and soft, realistic feel underfoot. With an approximately 60-ounce face weight and a 1.625-inch pile height, Sierra is built to handle moderate foot traffic and hours of daily play, making it the perfect solution for households with kids and pets. Each blade is manufactured with U.V. inhibitors so the color holds up under San Diego's year-round sunshine, and the turf's polyurethane-coated backing adds extra seam strength and durability. The perforated, permeable backing allows for a drainage rate of over 400 inches per hour per square yard, keeping the lawn clean and dry no matter how much four-legged traffic it sees. All SGW synthetic turf is lead-free and backed by an industry-leading warranty of up to 15 years.

The clients came to Royal SD Landscaping Corp. wanting quality material above all else, and the decision was easy once they saw the options in person. "The clients were looking for quality material, and as soon as they saw the turf samples I showed them, they immediately chose the Sierra style," said owner Marco Perfecto. The color and the feel of the synthetic grass sealed the choice, both qualities that mattered for a household with a young child and dog who would be using the lawn daily. Rather than repeat a layout he had already used elsewhere in the neighborhood, Perfecto designed a layout specific to this property, working closely with the clients so the finished space reflected their own taste rather than a template. The result is a lush, even lawn that wraps the paver patio and runs the length of the yard, giving the family a soft, low-maintenance space for everyday play without the water bills or the weekend maintenance that came with the natural lawn before it.

Royal SD Landscaping Corp. is a family business built by owner Marco Perfecto, who started in the industry from the ground up, working as an assistant before launching his own company 11 years ago. After time spent working for a larger, established company, Perfecto saw an opportunity to do things differently. He wanted client input to shape every project rather than have a designer decide what was best on the client's behalf. That client-first approach has carried the company since, and they carry a daily commitment to improving the company's work and its service to clients. In addition to artificial turf, the company offers a full range of landscaping and hardscaping services, including pavers, concrete, porcelain tile pavers, flagstone, retaining walls, landscape lighting, putting greens, plantings, irrigation, and fencing.

Royal SD Landscaping Corp. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for June 2026.

Royal SD Landscaping Corp:

Royal SD Landscaping Corp. provides landscaping, hardscaping, and artificial turf installation throughout the San Diego area. The family-run company has more than a decade of experience helping homeowners build outdoor spaces shaped around what they actually want, from full lawn replacements to pavers, retaining walls, lighting, irrigation, and more. You can learn more about Royal SD Landscaping Corp. by visiting their website at www.royalsdlandscaping.com, or by following them on Instagram (@RoyalSDLandscapingCorp), Facebook (RoyalSDLandscapingCorp), or TikTok (@royal.sd.landscap).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.