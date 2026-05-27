Artificial Grass Creates Poolside Paradise in Scottsdale Home

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backyard pools in Arizona are a paradise in the scorching desert heat, but the area surrounding them can be a challenge. Hard surfaces become unbearably hot, while natural grass struggles to survive the intense sun and constant foot traffic from swimmers. Homeowners want something soft and comfortable underfoot, especially for children playing poolside, but they also need a low-maintenance solution that looks great year-round. That's why one Scottsdale family turned to MB Outdoor Services to create the perfect pool deck landscape using SGW artificial turf.

Lush backyard artificial turf installation in Scottsdale, AZ by MB Outdoor Services

MB Outdoor Services recently installed 1,900 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Lush artificial grass in Scottsdale, AZ. TigerTurf Lush features a field green blend colorway with a combination of ribbed, tapered oval, and flared 3D W blade shapes for a plush and natural feel. With an approximately 85-ounce face weight and 2-inch pile height, Lush is specifically designed for residential applications with kids and pets, making it ideal for poolside installations. The synthetic turf's unique blade combination creates an exceptionally soft surface that's comfortable for barefoot traffic, which was the primary concern for this family. Each blade is manufactured with U.V. inhibitors to prevent fading under Arizona's intense sunlight, ensuring the lawn maintains its vibrant green appearance through every season, year after year. Lush also features the K-29 Quadruple-Layered Non-Expansive Backing, which provides exceptional seam strength and a drainage rate of over 400 inches per hour per square yard, making post-swim cleanup easy and efficient. All SGW landscape turf is also lead-free and backed by an industry-leading 15-year warranty.

The homeowners were looking for a soft surface around their pool that would be safe and comfortable for their children. They chose Lush specifically for its exceptionally soft fibers, which feel plush underfoot and provide a comfortable surface for kids running in and out of the pool. The installation created a beautiful, low-maintenance backyard that eliminates the need for constant watering, mowing, and upkeep. According to Kali Miller, owner of MB Outdoor Services, low maintenance is the top reason homeowners in Scottsdale are switching to artificial grass. Between the unforgiving Arizona heat and the time required to maintain natural lawns, more families are discovering that synthetic turf offers the perfect solution for their outdoor spaces. The finished backyard now provides a luxurious pool area where the family can relax and play without worrying about muddy patches, dead grass, or constant yard work.

MB Outdoor Services has been serving Arizona homeowners for 11 years, providing comprehensive outdoor solutions, including artificial turf installations and additional landscaping services. The company's mission is simple: make sure every client is taken care of to the fullest. With over a decade of experience transforming Arizona backyards, MB Outdoor Services understands the unique challenges of desert landscaping and works closely with each client to create outdoor spaces that fit their lifestyle and stand up to the Arizona climate.

MB Outdoor Services is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for April 2026.

MB Outdoor Services:

MB Outdoor Services LLC provides professional artificial turf installations and comprehensive landscaping services for Scottsdale, AZ, and the surrounding area. With 11 years of experience, the company specializes in creating beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor spaces tailored to each client's needs. MB Outdoor Services is committed to exceptional customer service and quality workmanship that stands the test of time. You can learn more about MB Outdoor Services by visiting their website at https://mboutdoorservices.com/.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.