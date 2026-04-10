Synthetic Grass Putting Green Adds Perfect Finish to Colorado Mountain Retreat

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For most homeowners, a lush green landscape is a dream, but in Colorado's brutal winds and unpredictable weather, that dream can be more of a nightmare than it's worth. Natural grass struggles to survive at higher elevations, but luckily, artificial turf offers year-round beauty for mountain properties with very little maintenance. When one Fort Collins homeowner decided to finally create the backyard putting green he'd always wanted at his mountain cabin, he turned to Fort Collins Turf to make it happen.

Custom residential putting green installation in Fort Collins, Colorado by Fort Collins Turf.

Fort Collins Turf recently installed 405 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark and Everglade Fescue to create a custom turf putting green in a Fort Collins mountain home. For the putting surface, the team used Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark, which features dual field and lime green blades in textured polyethylene. With an approximately 50-ounce face weight and 0.5-inch pile height, this synthetic grass is specifically designed to deliver PGA-level performance for residential and commercial properties. The product is heat and frost-resistant, making it ideal for Colorado's extreme temperature swings, and features U.V. stabilizers incorporated during manufacturing to ensure it won't fade. The putting green turf also provides ultimate ball control for an authentic golfing experience.

Surrounding the putting green, Fort Collins Turf installed TigerTurf Everglade Fescue, which features field and olive green blade tones with tan and green thatch for a natural, lush appearance. With an approximately 60-ounce face weight and 1.625-inch pile height, Everglade Fescue offers a realistic look with omega fiber grass blades that are triple-reinforced for exceptional durability. The K29 Triple-Layered Non-Expansive Backing provides superior seam strength, and the perforated backing allows for efficient drainage, which is essential for Colorado's heavy rains and snowmelt. All synthetic grass products from SGW are lead-free and backed by industry-leading warranties.

The homeowner was looking to replace an area that had long been nothing but dirt. "The customer tried growing grass for years, and it died every year from the wind and harsh weather," said Fort Collins Turf owner Brandon Claussen. More importantly, he wanted a putting green he could enjoy with his grandchildren at the cabin. "The client wanted a home putting green his entire life," said Claussen, "and he was thrilled that we were able to put one in his cabin on the mountain."

The project faced some unique challenges, like delivering materials to a remote mountain location behind Horsetooth Rock. However, once all the supplies arrived, the installation went smoothly thanks to Fort Collins Turf's experienced crew. The finished putting green gave the homeowner something he'd wanted his entire life and transformed the barren dirt into a vibrant, usable space where his family could gather and make memories for years to come.

Fort Collins Turf, a branch of East Valley Turf, is run by a family that has been installing artificial grass in Arizona for nearly a decade, using SGW products exclusively. "SGW has the best turf in the industry, and it can withstand anything Mother Nature can throw at it," said Claussen. When SGW opened its Denver location, the family saw an opportunity to bring high-quality artificial grass to Northern Colorado, where rapid home construction and water scarcity made it an ideal landscaping solution. Now in their second year of business, Fort Collins Turf focuses on providing top-quality synthetic turf at affordable prices for Colorado families, with installations designed to last and be enjoyed well beyond the warranty period.

Fort Collins Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for March 2026.

Fort Collins Turf:

Fort Collins Turf specializes in artificial grass installations of unparalleled quality for Northern Colorado residents. After finding success in the Gilbert, AZ, area as East Valley Turf, the company expanded into Colorado last year to provide local residents with the same high-quality SGW turf accessible in Arizona. With 10 years in the industry, Fort Collins Turf strives to provide superior turf to the community at an affordable rate while providing the best possible customer service. You can learn more about Fort Collins Turf at www.fortcollinsturf.com or on Instagram (@FortCollinsTurf) and Facebook (@FortCollinsTurf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.