Artificial Grass Market Growing at 6.8% Growth Rate to 2022

Browse 89 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Artificial Grass Market by Installation (Flooring, Wall Cladding), Fiber Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), Application (Contact Sports, Non-contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping), Infill Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1444891-artificial-grass-market-by-installation-flooring-wall-cladding-fiber-base-material-polyethylene-polypropylene-nylon-application-contact-sports-non-contact-sports-leisure-landscaping-infill-material-a-st-to-2022.html .

The artificial grass market is dominated by key players such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other artificial grass companies include Act Global (US), Sport Group (Germany), Tiger Turf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).

The increased demand for artificial grass market in semi-arid and arid areas, unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass, and increasing need for water conservation are expected to drive the growth of the artificial grass market.

The higher adoption of artificial grass market in various sports tournaments and growing investment by key stakeholders such as FIFA and UEFA for infrastructural development and popularity of sports is expected to further drive the market for artificial grass during the forecast period.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Artificial Grass Market by Installation (Flooring, Wall Cladding), Fiber Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), Application (Contact Sports, Non-contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping), Infill Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1444891 .

In the artificial grass market, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of both value and volume, from 2017 to 2022. This region comprises economies such as China, Australia, and Japan, which occupy a significant share of the global artificial grass market.

Factors such as the rise in development of contact sports such as football, development of high-technology parks, rapid urbanization, popularity of artificial grass in residential and commercial landscaping, municipalities and public gardens, coupled with the strong presence of Chinese artificial grass manufacturers are the main factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific artificial grass market.

Developments and innovations in artificial grass market infill solutions and yarn fibers, the wide availability of fiber base materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene, and the growing number of investments strategized by the dominant players in Asia also act as drivers for the expansion and growth of the artificial grass market.

Order a copy of "Artificial Grass Market by Installation (Flooring, Wall Cladding), Fiber Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), Application (Contact Sports, Non-contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping), Infill Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1444891 .

The artificial grass market has been segmented based on installation, application, infill material, fiber base material, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses-industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles-which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global artificial grass market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Break-up of primaries:

By Company Type: Tier 1-55 %, Tier 2-30%, Tier 3-15%

Tier 1-55 %, Tier 2-30%, Tier 3-15% By Designation: C level-40%, Director level-20%, Others-40%

C level-40%, Director level-20%, Others-40% By Region: Europe -30%, North America -20%, Asia Pacific -35%, South America -15%

The planting equipment market is estimated at USD 15.82 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 21.43 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the planting equipment market are increased usage of mechanization in farmlands, shrinking arable land for farming, labor shortage, and an increased attention towards contract farming. The major restraining factors are lack of awareness among farmers in emerging countries about upcoming technology and usage of mechanization and small & fragmented land holdings, especially in developing countries available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1123758 .

Explore more reports on Advanced Materials at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/advanced-material/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports