Artificial Grass Turf Report Identifies the Advances in Technology for Developing Grass Turf as a Major Driver|33% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Grass Turf Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 1.25 billion growth from 2021 to 2026. The advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf are notably driving the artificial grass turf market growth. The market registered a YOY growth of 4.57% in 2021.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as distribution channel (offline and online), application (sports and leisure and landscaping), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Key Market Dynamics
Artificial grass turf market growth is being fueled by advancements in technology for creating grass turf. Offering unique items will help to accelerate market growth and improve revenue results. Due to intense competition and significant demand for high-quality playing grounds, the third-generation artificial grass turf that resembles real grass was developed.
One of the major drawbacks of artificial grass is the high temperature it emits, which, especially in hot weather, renders the surface unsuited for play. As a result, numerous companies now offer superior artificial grass turf to address this problem.
Artificial Grass Turf Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Service:
- The offline segment's share of the artificial grass turf market will expand significantly. With an increasing emphasis on active and healthy lifestyles, the number of persons participating in sporting activities has increased. Artificial grass turf is preferred over natural turf by sporting groups, schools, and municipal governments due to its qualities such as greater safety, cheap maintenance costs, high durability, and the ability to maintain color and structure uniformity over time. These are the main factors that influence the adoption of artificial grass turf in sports.
Segmentation by Geography:
- North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for artificial grass turfs. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe. Increased environmental concerns and consumer interest in landscaping will aid industry expansion in North America.
Artificial Grass Turf Market Major Vendors
The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:
- Avalon BV
- CoCreation Grass Corp.
- Controlled Products LLC
- ForeverLawn Inc.
- GrassInc. BV
- Landscape Solutions BV
- Recreational Systems International
- Sport Group Holding GmbH
- Tarkett Group
- Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV
|
Artificial Grass Turf Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.57
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Avalon BV, CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, ForeverLawn Inc., GrassInc. BV, Landscape Solutions BV, Recreational Systems International, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett Group, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
