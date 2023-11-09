Artificial Intelligence Adoption in Diagnostic Imaging Landscape: Focus on GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Imaging Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing healthcare in countless ways, and its impact on diagnostic imaging is one of the greatest. This is due to the dependence on visual examination, demand for increased procedures, more data analysis required per scan, error/cost reduction, and the development of specific computing tools that make AI-guided decisions far more practical.

Artificial intelligence based applications are having a significant impact on the radiology marketplace. In recent years there have been significant contributions from AI to the field of diagnostic imaging. These contributions have impacted clinical decision support, hospital operations workflows and regulation agencies. This report summarizes these changes and highlights specific examples of clinical and technical innovations that are impacting specific imaging modalities such as MR, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray and PET.

The report also consolidates AI survey data from 2021 through 2023 from selected reports from the Market Outlook report series and provides a summary of industry perceptions and use case preferences of AI in aggregate as well as broken out by modality and site type.

In addition, the report summarizes major developments from leading companies in the diagnostic imaging field as well as provides a profile of over 130 companies that are involved in the AI in diagnostic imaging industry.

Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

AI Adoption in Diagnostic Imaging

AI Research and Clinical Advances in Imaging

AI Primary Data Across Modalities

Business Landscape of AI in Radiology

AI Regulation

Key Topics Covered:

Al ADOPTION IN DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING

Radiology Department Uses in 2023 Workflow Clinical Decision Support & Image Analysis

Large Language Models (LLM) in Radiology Use of General LLMs in Radiology

Multimodal Al Models & Diagnostic Imaging

Al RESEARCH & CLINCIAL ADVANCES IN IMAGING

Al Direction in Radiology PACS & Enterprise Imaging Systems

Al PRIMARY DATA ACROSS MODALITIES

Early Adoption of Al Applications in Radiology

Prioritization of Radiology Use Cases for Al Applications

BUSINESS LANDSCAPE OF Al IN RADIOLOGY

Al Software Companies in the News

Diagnostic Imaging Company Leaders in Al

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare Diagnosis and Treatment Connected Care

Siemens Healthineers

The Veterans Administration and Al

Profiles of Companies Involved in Imaging Al

Al REGULATION

