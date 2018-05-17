Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Internet of Things (IoT) Quickly Advancing Behind MESH Technologies Enhancements

Forrester Research predicts that investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will surmount $1.2 trillion by 2020, but the fact of that matter is that this exponential growth only scratches the surface when discussing AI and the Internet of Things (IoT). Fueled by mesh technologies, which provide means for connecting various devices to the internet, it is believed AI has the ability to double annual economic growth in developing countries. With this in mind, companies in the technology landscape are racing to develop advanced mesh technologies to improve AI and IoT capabilities while other factors influencing the growth of mesh technologies include more complex business networks and models, as well as rising demand for high-speed internet on the go. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Parateum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, announced that is has completed a Major Milestone in the development of its new communication technology with the finalization of the architecture and infrastructure design of its Decentralized MESH system ("DMS"). This architecture and infrastructure design of the DMS paves the way to begin the next phase focused on the network modeling and functionality verification.In this next phase, Gopher intends to:

• Review range/power performance relative to various factors and approaches. Develop an initial framework for Firmware (permanent software programmed into a read-only memory), Bi-Directional routing and communications.

• Leveraging node hopping methodology.

• Finalizing state machine optimization for time division control.



One of the essential tasks is assessing gateway (portable and static) capabilities to ensure in-range mobile nodes support and defining maximum/minimum number of node hops to provide efficient coverage for all areas. It is Gopher's goal to assimilate its national locations to perform as repeater gateways (boosters) to extend ranges and maintain effective coverage.



In other words, Gopher intends to design a new network using its own deployed, existing network locations with the goal of combining the network with "opted-in" mobile devices to create a national communications network operating without the costs associated with a national carrier. In order to communicate through this new network, an "opted-in" mobile device will need to be manufactured with Gopher's microchip, which is under development, or through a SIM Card or SD Card.



"We are proud to start the network modeling and functionality verification of our Decentralized MESH network. Our goal is to produce a model for simulation and finalization of the system's electronic schematics and flow. In this model, we also intend to include an enhancement in the RDF (Radio Direction Finding) through extensive encryption and other factors in order to obfuscate our system's radio frequency signal, making it secure and undetectable " stated Dr. Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer.. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other majors involvement in the industry includes:



Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) finished Wednesday up 2.54% with over 2.4 million shares traded on the day. Pure Storage is still a relatively small player in a slow-growing industry. Yet it's competing in fast-growing areas and taking market share from legacy providers. Its relationship with Nvidia serves as a prime example. Joint marketing activities between Pure Storage and Nvidia have been ongoing for several quarters. The wins have been piling up, helping push Pure Storage to profitability in the latest quarter. Following its first product launch in 2012 and initial public offering in 2015, Pure Storage eclipsed $1 billion in annual revenue for fiscal 2018. On March 27, Pure Storage announced its AI-Ready Infrastructure, which combines its FlashBlade and Nvidia's DGX-1 high-performance workstation as a fully integrated hardware and software system. The aim is to enable scientists to jump-start their artificial intelligence initiatives "in hours, not weeks or months."



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed up .61% on Wednesday with 3.1 million shares traded. A new study from IBM reveals that nearly 60 percent of organizations surveyed are embracing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as an opportunity to improve privacy, security, data management or as catalyst for new business models, rather than simply a compliance issue or impediment. To reduce their exposure, the study indicated that the majority of companies are being more selective in the data they collect and manage, with 70 percent disposing of data ahead of the deadline for compliance. Companies' preparation for GDPR comes in the wake of increased scrutiny from consumers on businesses' management of personal data. A separate poll of 10,000 consumers, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of IBM, found that only 20 percent of U.S. consumers completely trust organizations they interact with to maintain the privacy of their data. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ibm-study-majority-businesses-view-040100517.html

Parateum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) recently announced it has published a whitepaper to explain the relevant nature and functionality of Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning and how we apply those technologies to help our customers increase revenue and customer satisfaction through our GCSP solution. The Whitepaper explores how the Pareteum Global Cloud Service Platform uses Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning to provide opportunities for our customers to become more efficient, effective and profitable, while also providing a better-quality service or product and a better overall customer experience. The paper discusses: The 5 Vs, the primary challenges to finding actionable insights; The keys to forming data analysis strategy; Machine Learning in action - i.e. "Alexa" and "Siri"; How Predictive Analytics quantifies probabilistic predictions; The keys to using Predictive Analytics - i.e. data gathered through customer loyalty programs and more. Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pareteum-publishes-predictive-analytics-machine-124500142.html

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed Wednesday up 1.83% with a volume north of 1.2 million. Splunk recently announced new and expanded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its product portfolio. With the power of AI, Splunk customers can boost their profitability, performance and security. Splunk also expanded integration capabilities with open source software and cloud-native technologies as part of its ongoing commitment to provide a true, open machine data platform for customers. To learn more and experience Splunk (R) Cloud and Splunk Enterprise to turn your machine data into answers, visit the Splunk website. "Organizations frequently consume high amounts of staff time and resources to monitor, analyze and respond to IT operational alerts. Splunk's new AI enhancements, including the ability to correlate metrics and activity data, enable customers to get answers from their machine data more efficiently," said Tim Tully, chief technology officer, Splunk. "Our latest wave of innovation is intended to arm customers with the tools needed to translate AI into actual intelligence. While AI and machine learning often seem like unattainable and expensive pipe dreams, Splunk Cloud and Splunk Enterprise now make it easier and more affordable to prepare and analyze machine data in real time."



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



SOURCE Marketnewsupdates.com