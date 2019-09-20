Artificial Intelligence (AI) Backed Up With Cutting Edge Chemistry - Innoplexus and ChemAxon Partner to Get More Out of Life Science Data

FRANKFURT, Germany and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus announces an official partnership with ChemAxon , getting the most value out from life sciences data. Through the joint venture, Innoplexus will enable big pharma and biotech companies to find and connect information about pharmaceutical compounds from publicly available, or archived enterprise datasets to generate novel ideas.

ChemAxon provides best-in-class solutions in cheminformatics for the chemistry, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industries. Innoplexus, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain for the life sciences industry, will leverage one of ChemAxon's products, ChemLocator , to search all potential, pre-clinical, clinical or marketed drugs in all documents across data assets in Innoplexus product, Ontosight Ⓡ, to detect industry-relevant signals much earlier than traditional methods.

ChemLocator is a web-based search tool with chemical recognition capabilities that allows users to discover hidden chemical knowledge and extract structures from documents. Combining ChemLocator with Innoplexus computer vision and ontology will accelerate the time to find any chemical or compound using its name or chemical properties or even the structure from unstructured data available.

ChemLocator offers a significant edge to Ontosight Ⓡ users by allowing them to discover otherwise-unavailable information in public domains or "forgotten" information in enterprise archives such as competing or novel compounds in the area of interest.

Connecting disparate information pieces across different public and enterprise documents, ChemLocator-backed Ontosight® accelerates the research by highlight non-obvious findings or discover unexplored whitespaces.

"The 4th Industrial Revolution is changing the world, and we are glad to be partnering with a leading AI company to tackle one of the most exciting challenges in the automated data process. We believe extracting chemical structures from scientific literature and facilitating meaningful questions related to those will leverage the transformation of existing information into novel ideas. We truly believe that our integration with Ontosight® will open up new perspectives for life sciences R&D." David Jozsef, Product Owner of ChemLocator at ChemAxon.

Vatsal Agarwal, Vice President - Artificial Intelligence & Computational Linguistics at Innoplexus, expressed, "We look forward to integrate ChemLocator into Ontosight® to be able to deliver new possibilities to our clients together." The decision to partner with ChemAxon was realized out of Innoplexus' growing dedication to help its users find known as well as previously unknown insights related to biomedical entities and thus, improve how the pharma and biotech industry leverages life sciences data using automation.

The partnership between Innoplexus and ChemAxon will create opportunities to enrich life science research, allowing pharma and biotech companies to be innovative and faster in developing novel therapies.

About ChemAxon

ChemAxon is a chemical and biological software development company that provides solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; and widely used in publishing, flavors, fragrances, petroleum, and fine chemical research. The company offers out-of-the-box solutions for scientists, back-end tools for IT professionals, components to add extra functionality, and integrations to make our technology available from 3rd-party software like Microsoft Excel or KNIME.

More information at https://chemaxon.com

About Innoplexus AG

Innoplexus is an Industry validated, AI-powered, Drug Discovery and Development platform creating value for diverse stakeholders by driving Innovation in science, clinical development and commercialization. Innoplexus is based in Frankfurt, Germany, with offices in India and USA.

More information at http://www.innoplexus.com

