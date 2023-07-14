Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.04% from 2022 to 2027 | Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Basler AG, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

14 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) camera market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,498.16 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Basler AG, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha, Honeywell International Inc., Huddly Group, Johnson Controls International Plc., MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pelco Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., and Netgear Inc.- Download Sample Report in minutes.
Vendors: 15+, Including Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Basler AG, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha, Honeywell International Inc., Huddly Group, Johnson Controls International Plc., MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pelco Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., and Netgear Inc, .among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: type (smartphone cameras, surveillance cameras, and DSLR/car dash cam/others), application (entrance exit surveillance cameras for store supermarkets, anomaly detection cameras for factories and work sites, cameras for elevators, and industrial and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The need for surveillance and security across smart cities is a key factor driving market growth. Advanced technologies are used to improve infrastructure performance and enhance communication, cost-efficiency, and quality of life in Smart cities use. They include smart traffic control, waste management, home monitoring, water management, and intelligent transportation. Surveillance and security equipment, such as AI cameras, are installed in smart cities to increase safety and security. For example, in November 2022, FLIR Systems announced the introduction of two intelligent traffic system cameras to enhance traffic flow on roadways and at intersections. In addition, these devices address public safety and reduce crimes to provide a high quality of life to the citizens. Hence, the increasing number of smart cities due to the initiatives by the governments of countries such as China and India are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Strategic alliances are an emerging trend in the market. Many vendors globally are focusing on improving their solutions and developing new solutions to remain competitive in the market. For example, in November 2022, the computer vision intelligence company, Ambient.ai, announced a partnership with Axis Communications to include the Ambient.ai Platform and Axis Network Cameras to provide advanced threat detection solutions and improve physical security. Similarly, Cisco Meraki also collaborated with Cogniac to deliver AI-powered smart cameras. Furthermore, the companies are investing in research and development to capitalize on synergies, innovations in the market. Hence, these strategic alliances among various companies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
The security of surveillance data is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to the increasing incidents of data breaches and theft by hackers. A security surveillance solution collects video and audio data through a large cluster of systems which include cameras and IoT-based sensors, and stores data for future analysis. Furthermore, the increasing advancement of technologies is bringing risk globally in the form of data breaches. For instance, Telnet credentials of more than 515,000 servers, routers, and security cameras were stolen by a hacker and leaked on a hacking forum. Similarly, in 2022, more than 4,100 publicly disclosed data breaches occurred. As a result, to protect surveillance data, many companies are investing in secure IT environments. Furthermore, these data breaches can also lead to lawsuits and damage brand loyalty. Hence, these data breaches are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AI camera market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the AI camera market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the AI camera market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AI camera market vendors
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6,498.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.0
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Basler AG, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha, Honeywell International Inc., Huddly Group, Johnson Controls International Plc., MOBOTIX AG, Nikon Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pelco Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., and Netgear Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
