Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The scope includes the analysis of the AI hardware market based on technology type, computation type, end use industries and regional markets. For each of these market segments, revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level.







The AI hardware market is segmented into the following categories -

- Technology: machine learning, Computer vision, Natural Language Processing, Expert Systems.

- Computation type: CPU, GPU, ASICS and others.

- End user industries: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); It and telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, - Agriculture, Retail, Energy and utilities, Government and public services and Others.

- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (RoW).



This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 and projections of CAGR during 2019 to 2024 .The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- An overview of global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in hardware sector

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Coverage of current trends, regulatory factors, and other macro-economic factors that can influence the market

- Information on the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses

- Detailed profiles of the top 10 companies in the global AI hardware market, their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies



Summary

In recent years, demand in the semiconductor industry has been driven by a trend in disruptive technologies. In the past, between 1997 and 2005, the popularity and the increasing adoption of PCs supported demand for central processing units and memory units, while the comprehensive penetration of the internet and its associated connectivity requirements drove the market for network processors, chipsets, ethernet equipment and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The revolution in the smartphone industry that began with the introduction of the iPhone in 2007 increased the demand for miniature processors, chipsets and sensors, and the adoption of cloud computing is driving the growth

for data centers, server CPUs and storage devices.



Technology is continuously changing and thus ushering in new eras in the semiconductor industry. Over the next decade, robotics and intelligent computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and deep learning will be the factors driving growth in this industry.



AI is a disrupting force across many industries, and the demand for AI is projected to grow enormously in next couple of years.AI-enabled systems perform more and more complex tasks, which are executed by hardware that offers more computational power.



Although the majority of the new applications for AI will be implemented through software and algorithms, not chips, the need for computing power, faster connectivity and sensing will result in a huge demand for custom AI-integrated semiconductor devices and components over the next decade.



