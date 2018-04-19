Artificial intelligence (AI) Impacting Internet of Things (IoT) Resulting in Long Term Growth Possibilities

Two of the most significant advancements in the volatile technology sector include that of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The two technologies are combining to create innovative products to allow leaders in the industry to diversify their product offerings. In an ideal IoT situation, machine learning or Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help companies take the billions of data points they have and boil them down to what's really meaningful. The general premise is the same as in the retail applications - review and analyze the data you've collected to find patterns or similarities that can be learned from, so that better decisions can be made. Additionally, the increasing amount of data extracted through these two technologies is simultaneously allowing companies to improve their product development while also enhancing their operations. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS : Gopher Protocol, a technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, released the results of its 10K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. Management of Gopher is excited to use this milestone to highlight what has been achieved in the past year. Revenue grew over 5,000% year over year when compared to year ended 2017 and Gopher has further developed its asset base, which is expected to support future operations and growth. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1471781/000161577418002560/0001615774-18-002560-index.htm

In response to this increase in the size of Gopher's operations, the Board has determined that additional resources in control and management of finances is prudent beginning with an initial step of engaging a Chief Financial Officer. The Company appointed Mr. Kevin Pickard as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pickard brings almost 30 years of accounting experience to Gopher. He is a licensed CPA with extensive experience in working with public companies.

Gopher's board was specifically interested in Mr. Pickard's experience in performing due diligence on potential acquisition candidates, preparing projections and business plans and assisting with corporate restructurings. Prior to opening his own CPA firm in 1998, he was a partner with Singer Lewak LLP, where he is co-managed the firm's securities practice group.

Mr. Pickard also spent over nine years with Coopers & Lybrand, L.L.P., (currently PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP) where he focused on auditing companies in the insurance, high-tech and manufacturing industries. Mr. Pickard earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University. "Having worked with Gopher during 2017 and seeing the transformation first hand, I am excited to have the opportunity to become part of the team," stated Kevin Pickard. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

In other industry related developments in the markets of note:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the news: After announcing the doubling of V100 GPU memory to 32GB, Nvidia unveiled the DGX-2, a deep learning-optimized server containing 16 V100s and a new high-performance interconnect called NVSwitch. The DGX-2 delivers 2 petaflops of compute power and offers significant cost and energy savings relative to traditional server architectures. In a challenging representative task, the DGX-2 trained a FairSeq neural machine translation (NMT) model in a day and a half, versus the previous generation DGX-1's 15 days. Inference (using DL models versus training them) was a big focus area for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. During his keynote, Huang spoke to the rapid increase in complexity of AI models and offered a mnemonic for thinking about the needs of inference systems both in the datacenter and at the edge: PLASTER, for programmability, latency, accuracy, size, throughput, energy/efficiency, and rate of learning. To meet these needs, he announced the release of TensorRT 4, the latest version of Nvidia's software for optimizing inference performance on GPU cores.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) IBM Research says it's developed a new approach to in-memory computing that could give it an answer to the hardware accelerators for high-performance and machine-learning applications sought by Microsoft and Google. IBM's researchers describe its new 'mixed-precision in-memory computing' approach in a paper published today in peer-reviewed journal Nature Electronics. The company is eyeing a different take on traditional computing architectures in which software requires data transfers between separate CPU and RAM units. According to IBM, that design, known as a von Neumann architecture, creates a bottleneck for data analytics and machine-learning applications that require ever-larger data transfers between processing and memory units. Transferring data is also an energy-intensive process.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)in the news: Chip giant Intel has made it clear that it aims to cut its operating expenses to 30% of its revenue by no later than 2020 and, as of its most recent earnings report, it expects to hit that goal a year early. To reduce operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, Intel is trying to cut operating expenses in addition to growing its overall revenue base. Intel made significant progress in 2017, bringing its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue down to 32.8% from 35.6% the year before. During the year, Intel's research and development (R&D) spending grew by just $358 million, a slowdown from the $612 million increase that it saw there during 2016. More than offsetting that slight increase in R&D spending, though, was a decrease in marketing, general, and administrative (MG&A) spending to the tune of $923 million - an 11% cut. Read the full article here: https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/04/17/heres-how-intel-corp-cut-its-marketing-spending-by.aspx

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced general availability of the 128GB and 256GB density of edge storage microSD card solutions and collaboration with several leading video surveillance solution providers to promote surveillance-grade edge storage. Built on Micron's industry-leading 64-layer 3D TLC NAND technology, the newly released solutions enable greater capacity in a smaller space, delivering up to 30 days of surveillance video storage in the camera itself. Over 98 percent of all microSD cards sold globally in 2017 were used in consumer applications, according to IHS Markit1. These consumer-grade memory cards are not designed and validated for commercial use in video surveillance applications. Micron's industrial microSD cards are designed specifically for professional video surveillance use cases and include a three-year warranty for 24x7 continuous video recording usage. The Micron microSD card design and firmware is optimized to ensure a reliable, robust and low-maintenance system design that delivers 24x7 continuous recording capability with minimum video frame drops.

