Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market to Grow by USD 2.32 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as Technological Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in the construction market is moderately concentrated with a high number of international players and a few small-scale regional players. Players in the market are focusing on developing a variety of technologies to retain their market shares. Key players are concentrating on implementing new data mining techniques and embedding AI into IoT analytics, which will create a new platform for construction companies to gain insights from IoT-generated data. The market comprises several other prominent vendors that account for significant market shares. The market is driven by innovation, and therefore, the threat of new entrants is high. Many players are merging to sustain themselves in the competitive market or introduce new technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026

The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is expected to grow by USD 2.32 billion during 2021-2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026: Scope

The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies automatic updating and building of projects as one of the prime reasons driving artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market is segmented as below:

Solution

Software



Services



Hardware

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing globalization, growth of IT in the construction industry for decision management, adoption of machine learning platforms, text analytics, robotic process automation, image, and video analysis, deep learning, and speech recognition will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction market in North America. The increase in the number of events such as global conferences, product launches, and product exhibitions and the rising rate of infrastructure development will facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AI in the construction market, including ALICE Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Aurora, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Customindz Inc., Doxel Inc., eSUB Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newmetrix, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and TUV SUD AG.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market vendors

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALICE Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Aurora, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Customindz Inc., Doxel Inc., eSUB Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newmetrix, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and TUV SUD AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

