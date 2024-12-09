Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market to grow by USD 2.32 Billion (2024-2028), driven by demand for AI-based customized learning, report highlights AI trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global artificial intelligence (AI) market in education sector size is estimated to grow by USD 2.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 52.65% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased emphasis on chatbots. However, high cost associated with AI poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC., Google LLC., BridgeU., Anthology Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global artificial intelligence (AI) market in education sector 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Higher education and K-12), Learning Method (Learner model, Pedagogical model, and Domain model), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Component, deployment, technology and application. Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Google LLC; BridgeU; Anthology Inc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector with EdTech companies leading the way. AI in education refers to the use of intelligent systems, algorithms, and machine learning to enhance teaching experiences and personalize learning. This includes adaptive learning platforms, intelligent tutoring systems, and virtual facilitators. AI is being used in both K-12 education and higher education, as well as corporate training, to address skills gaps and provide personalized feedback. AI startups are developing innovative educational tools, such as computer vision for remote learning and educational experiences. Cloud-based solutions and on-premises infrastructure are being used to deliver tailored content and provide individualized instruction. AI technologies are also being used to analyze data and provide personalized recommendations, improving student engagement and educational outcomes. AI is transforming administrative tasks, such as academic mapping and assessment processes, with real-time communication and AI-enabled solutions. AI platforms are being used to manage data and provide virtual support, enabling educational institutions to offer more effective and efficient learning experiences. With the rise of remote learning and virtual classrooms, AI is playing an increasingly important role in digital education.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots are becoming essential tools in the education sector. These chatbots utilize AI, Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to interact with students, answer queries, and perform various tasks. They can maintain student data, assess and correct assessments, and facilitate learning through spaced repetition. By using ML and deep learning algorithms, chatbots can identify when students may have forgotten previously learned concepts and repeat lessons accordingly. The increasing use of chatbots in education is opening up new business opportunities for vendors.

Market Challenges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector through EdTech, Edutainment, and online learning. AI startups are developing intelligent systems using machine learning (ML) and computer vision to enhance teaching experiences. These systems provide personalized recommendations based on student performance and learning gaps, adapting to each student's needs. AI-enabled solutions streamline administrative tasks, enabling educational institutions to focus on delivering quality education. Challenges include skills gap in AI technologies, technology infrastructure, and digital devices. Adaptive learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems offer tailored content and individualized instruction, improving student engagement and educational outcomes. Deep learning and natural language processing enable content delivery systems to understand and respond to learners in real-time. Cloud-based solutions offer flexible, cost-effective alternatives to on-premises systems, while AI-powered assessment processes provide personalized feedback and real-time communication. AI technologies are transforming K-12 schools, universities, and corporate training, offering educational experiences and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. AI platforms enable academic mapping, domain modeling, and pedagogical modeling, streamlining assessment and administrative workload. Innovative educational tools, such as virtual facilitators and interactive learning tools, offer personalized learning experiences, improving student performance and engagement. AI-enabled solutions offer a range of benefits, from enhancing teaching experiences to streamlining administrative tasks, and are becoming essential for educational institutions looking to remain competitive in the digital age.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector is a significant trend, offering numerous benefits such as personalized learning and improved student outcomes. However, the high cost of developing and procuring AI solutions remains a major challenge. Schools and institutions need to consider not only the initial investment for AI software installation but also the ongoing expenses for maintenance and updates. The implementation of AI in education requires substantial funding and investments, making it a significant financial commitment. Despite the advantages, the high cost is a barrier to entry for many public schools and colleges, limiting the adoption of AI technology.

Segment Overview

This artificial intelligence (ai) market in education sector report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Higher education

1.2 K -12 Learning Method 2.1 Learner model

2.2 Pedagogical model

2.3 Domain model Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Component Deployment Technology Application

1.1 Higher education- The global AI market in education is experiencing consistent growth, driven by universities and colleges seeking to enhance the educational experience for students. AI solutions are being adopted to deliver personalized learning and automate administrative tasks. Institutions are leveraging AI tools like IBM Watson for cost-effective and error-reducing administrative processes. Additionally, AI is being integrated into the grading process through platforms like Gradescope, streamlining the evaluation of assignments and providing comprehensive student performance analysis. Federal funding for AI research, collaborations, and the rising popularity of AI as virtual assistants and ITS in education are key growth factors. For instance, Carnegie Mellon University's Open Learning Initiative uses AI-based cognitive tutors, while Gradescope employs AI algorithms for efficient grading. These advancements are transforming the education sector, making learning more effective and efficient.

Research Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector by enhancing the learning experience and automating administrative tasks. EdTech companies are integrating AI technologies such as machine learning (ML) and deep learning into their platforms to provide personalized recommendations based on learner and pedagogical models. Adaptive learning platforms use intelligent systems and algorithms to analyze data and deliver knowledge in real-time, adapting to each learner's pace and style. AI-powered instructional activities offer interactive and engaging "Edutainment" experiences, while intelligent tutoring systems provide one-on-one teaching experiences. AI technologies are also being used to develop cloud-based and on-premises training software, enabling accessible and flexible online education for skilled professionals. The use of AI in education is transforming traditional educational models by delivering more effective and efficient training formats.

Market Research Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector, transforming traditional teaching methods into personalized, interactive, and learning experiences. EdTech, Edutainment, online education, and corporate training are embracing AI to bridge the skills gap and provide skilled professionals with tailored content and individualized instruction. AI technologies such as machine learning (ML), computer vision, and deep learning are powering adaptive learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems, enabling personalized feedback and real-time communication. These intelligent systems use algorithms and data analysis to provide personalized recommendations, instructional activities, and administrative task automation. AI-enabled solutions are enhancing teaching experiences, improving educational outcomes, and creating innovative educational tools for K-12 schools, universities, and educational institutions. Digital devices and cloud-based solutions are facilitating remote learning and virtual classrooms, while AI platforms are optimizing content delivery and learning pathways. The integration of AI in education is streamlining administrative workloads, offering peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and creating educational experiences. AI-driven training software and managed services are enabling professional services and academic mapping, ensuring that learners receive the best possible learning experiences.

