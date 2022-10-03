Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2028 due to the Increasing Demand for Process Automation Among Financial Organizations |CAGR: ~30%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the AI in Fintech Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Service and Solution); Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); Application (Chatbots, Customer Behavioral Analytics, Business Analytics & Reporting, and Others); Region/Country.

The AI in fintech market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the AI in fintech market. The AI in fintech market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the AI in fintech market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the fintech market is part of the data collection, analysis of the data, facilitating and securing transactions, providing customer-centric modules, and streamlining the process. Also, it provides better analytics, stronger security, virtual assistance, chatbot, and insight. AI in fintech allows fintech organizations to predict customer behavior by collecting their behavioral data. In recent times, AI in the fintech organization has witnessed a significant demand for AI technology in the fintech institution owing to the lower time consumption for the query and easier processing for monetary uses. Moreover, the covid pandemic has changed the behavioral structure of both institutional organizations & customers and allows the organization to implement faster as well as more convenient processes and propel the incorporation of AI in the fintech sector.

The AI in Fintech Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 30% owing to the increasing demand for fraud detection, virtual helpers coupled with easy transactions, and chatbots for quick and instant query solutions. Major companies in the market offer are continuously focusing on innovative products by utilization of machine learning, big data analytics, and neural network, among others. Additionally, the increasing partnership among the industries is also propelling the demand for AI technology in fintech organizations. For instance, Activ.Ai and Talisma have partnered to provide an improved customer experience using a conversational AI-enabled chatbot in the BSFI sector.

Some of the major players operating in the market include IBM, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, HCL Technologies, HP Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., and CISCO System.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to travel limitations and the projected dismal financial performance of market players in 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the AI in fintech industry. Supply chain execution, regulatory and policy changes, labor reliance, working capital management, and liquidity and solvency management are all major concerns for AI in fintech service providers. Since the COVID-19 epidemic has considerably diminished by the beginning of 2021, a lot of businesses are resuming operations. In addition, the pandemic has put a hold on investment and research & development activities and negatively impacted the market.

The global AI in fintech market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into service and solution. The solution segment witnesses a significant CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period owing to the adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) in the field of banking and financial institution services to manage big data and to generate significant insight from the collected data. The companies in the market are focusing on innovative and lucrative products & solutions for the user to increase the adoption of AI-enabled technology among the users. For instance, in January 2022 , Temenos organization which is the provider of enterprise software solutions for financial institutions and banks announced the first AI-powered buy now pay later solution on its own temenos banking cloud . However, the service segment also witnesses a significant change in growth over the period of time owing to the growing demand for AI-enabled services in the market such as credit assessment, and fraud detection among many others.

. However, the service segment also witnesses a significant change in growth over the period of time owing to the growing demand for AI-enabled services in the market such as credit assessment, and fraud detection among many others. Based on the deployment, the market is categorized into on-premises and cloud segments. The on-premises segment has shown significant market growth for the year 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period owing to the enhanced security feature, greater flexibility for data management, and provide better usability for the organization. Also, the on-premises deployment offers a reduction in the total operational cost and offers better security for the data as no third party is involved in the data collection, data analysis, and data management.

Based on application, the AI in fintech market has been classified into chatbots, customer behavioral analytics, business analytics & reporting, and others. The chatbots segment witnesses significant market growth in the year 2021 and are expected to remain the same during the forecast period owing to the ability to resolve the queries in a fraction of the time and the availability of the on-demand feature. The chatbots use automated scripts to resolve the queries on their own. In addition, chatbots provide an easy communication channel between users and banks. For instance, in the year 2020, one million new clients have been added by the Bank of America after introducing their own chatbots.

AI in Fintech Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing research & development expenditure coupled with the technological advancement in AI, ML, and big data analytics. Also, the increasing number of startups and the growing number of enterprises in the region are supporting AI in the fintech market for instance, according to a leading firm, Canada has approximately 700 fintech organizations with 18 found in the year 2020. Furthermore, the increasing investment by the individual and institutional bodies propel the market in the coming time. For instance, in March 2021, HighRadius, a startup for AI-based products for fintech received the USD 300 million in series C funding.

The major players targeting the market include

IBM

Narrative Science

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft

HCL Technologies

HP Enterprise Development LP

Intel corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

CISCO System

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the AI in fintech market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the AI in fintech market?

Which factors are influencing the AI in fintech market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the AI in fintech market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the AI in Fintech market?

What are the demanding global regions of the AI in Fintech market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

