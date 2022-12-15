Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.93% during the forecast period. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes global artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software. It excludes companies classified in the development and production of home entertainment software.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Five forces

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (predictive risk management, consumer experience management, and sales and marketing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The predictive risk management segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Social media data can help businesses improve brand health, optimize customer experience, and accelerate campaign performance. It is expected that predictive risk management will use social media as a primary tool to identify, mitigate, and manage risk factors. By using AI, brands can get better at detecting the early warning signals of risks and demonstrate well-crafted responses to seemingly unpredictable circumstances. Therefore, the factors mentioned above will propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market.

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market in North America . However, the market in this region will grow slower than the markets in the Middle East and Africa . The rapid adoption of new technologies in the industrial, healthcare, and retail industries as well as significant security budget cuts in the social media sector would support the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is a major factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth.

Due to the complexity of the process and the large volumes of data generated across many end-user sectors, implementing and maintaining dependable data interfaces is challenging. As a result, businesses all over the world are implementing data integration solutions.

To improve the AI capabilities of analytics, vendors are also launching products powered by AI. The demand for data analysis, transformation, monitoring, and interpretation has elevated to a priority for corporate operations due to the exponential rise in data volumes. For the dynamic depiction of data, firms are also incorporating business analytics software into their operations. Therefore, the usage of AI in social media is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of social media for advertising is a major trend supporting global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth .

. Social media usage has dramatically increased in recent years. At the beginning of 2021, about 500 million new users had signed up for social media platforms. This increase of 490 million members represents a 13% year-over-year growth.

AI is a major component of social media networks today. Marketers can target users of platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat with paid advertising based on demographic and behavioral data. Therefore, the rise in social media advertising will fuel the expansion of global AI in social media market during the course of the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of a skilled workforce for the development of AI algorithms will be a major challenge for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth during the forecast period .

. End users are frequently deterred from implementing AI on their social media platforms due to a lack of technical knowledge. As a big portion of end users are hesitant to learn and accept new technology, this has been a major challenge in developing countries. Vendors must provide both online and offline training, advice, and support for end users in order to fully capitalize on the advantages of AI.

During the forecast period, the lack of technical skill among users limits the scope of AI in social media, and people are unaware of the areas that can be explored with AI in social media.

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market vendors

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 26.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

