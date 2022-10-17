Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market to grow by USD 3.66 Bn, Emergence of Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc. emerge as Key Market Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth by the predictive risk management segment will be significant during the forecast period.





Increasing use of social media for advertising, growth of digitalization and Internet penetration, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions are some major trends in the market.





The market is projected to grow by USD 3.66 billion during the forecast period.





The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is a major factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth. However, The lack of a skilled workforce for the development of AI algorithms may challenge market growth.





43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Scope

The artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Adobe Sensei.

- The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Adobe Sensei. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Contact Center AI.

- The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Contact Center AI. Amazon Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Amazon Athena and Amazon Quicksight.

- The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Amazon Athena and Amazon Quicksight. Hootsuite Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as AI powered chatbots.

- The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as AI powered chatbots. Meltwater B.V - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as GrokNet.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Predictive Risk Management - Artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market share growth by the predictive risk management segment will be significant during the forecast period. AI in social media enables sophisticated text and visual analyses and predictive modeling in various fields and uses social media to identify signals and patterns that may precede a threat. By adopting AI for social media, end-user organizations can implement new social media tactics and guidelines to properly escalate, identify, and minimize the impact of risks (such as rogue accounts and consumer vilification).



Consumer Experience Management



Sales And Marketing

Geography

North America - 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market in North America . The high adoption of new technologies by the retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors and the presence of major cutbacks in the social media sector in terms of security will facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth in North America over the forecast period.

- 43% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market in . will facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market vendors

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/



SOURCE Technavio