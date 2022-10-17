Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market to grow by USD 3.66 Bn, Emergence of Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc. emerge as Key Market Contributors to growth - Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth by the predictive risk management segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing use of social media for advertising, growth of digitalization and Internet penetration, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions are some major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow by USD 3.66 billion during the forecast period.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is a major factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth. However, The lack of a skilled workforce for the development of AI algorithms may challenge market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Scope
The artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market report covers the following areas:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Size
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Trends
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Industry Analysis
Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Adobe Sensei.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Contact Center AI.
- Amazon Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as Amazon Athena and Amazon Quicksight.
- Hootsuite Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as AI powered chatbots.
- Meltwater B.V - The company offers artificial intelligence in social media such as GrokNet.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Predictive Risk Management - Artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market share growth by the predictive risk management segment will be significant during the forecast period. AI in social media enables sophisticated text and visual analyses and predictive modeling in various fields and uses social media to identify signals and patterns that may precede a threat. By adopting AI for social media, end-user organizations can implement new social media tactics and guidelines to properly escalate, identify, and minimize the impact of risks (such as rogue accounts and consumer vilification).
- Consumer Experience Management
- Sales And Marketing
- Geography
- North America - 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market in North America. The high adoption of new technologies by the retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors and the presence of major cutbacks in the social media sector in terms of security will facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market vendors
Related Reports:
SMB Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Predictive risk management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Predictive risk management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Predictive risk management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Predictive risk management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Predictive risk management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Consumer experience management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer experience management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer experience management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer experience management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer experience management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Sales and marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sales and marketing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 NetBase Solutions Inc
- Exhibit 122: NetBase Solutions Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 123: NetBase Solutions Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: NetBase Solutions Inc - Key offerings
- 10.10 Salesforce Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Salesforce Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Salesforce Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAS Institute Inc.
- Exhibit 129: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sprinklr Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Sprinklr Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Sprinklr Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Sprinklr Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Sprinklr Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article