Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market- Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., among others to contribute to the market growth | 17000+ Reports by Technavio
Jun 04, 2021, 06:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market is poised to grow by USD 76.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis includes end-user and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in cloud-based AI services as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Sizing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- CognitiveScale
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The artificial intelligence (AI) market has the potential to grow by USD 76.44 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- CognitiveScale
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article