Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector to Record USD 32.97 Billion growth between 2021 and 2026; Major Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. -- Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in the BFSI sector is set to grow by $32.97 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 36.68%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited. To know more about the vendor landscape Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing.
The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the Enhanced operational efficiency with AI will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for high data quality will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Banking
- Investment And Securities Management
- Insurance
The artificial intelligence (AI) market share growth in the BFSI sector by the banking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of cognitive technology, along with AI, helps banks to leverage digitalization and sustain competition with FinTech players. AI technologies are revolutionizing banking processes and the relationship between banks and customers. AI is expected to shape the future of the banking sector as it provides the power of advanced data analytics to fight against fraudulent transactions and improve compliance, all within seconds.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption and increasing investments in AI technologies by players such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS in the region will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in BFSI sector in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our artificial intelligence (ai) market in BFSI sector report covers the following areas:
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In BFSI Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$32.97 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
33.99
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
