Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector to Record USD 32.97 Billion growth between 2021 and 2026; Major Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in the BFSI sector is set to grow by $32.97 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 36.68%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited. To know more about the vendor landscape Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026

The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the Enhanced operational efficiency with AI will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for high data quality will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector is segmented as below:

End-user

Banking



Investment And Securities Management



Insurance

The artificial intelligence (AI) market share growth in the BFSI sector by the banking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of cognitive technology, along with AI, helps banks to leverage digitalization and sustain competition with FinTech players. AI technologies are revolutionizing banking processes and the relationship between banks and customers. AI is expected to shape the future of the banking sector as it provides the power of advanced data analytics to fight against fraudulent transactions and improve compliance, all within seconds.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption and increasing investments in AI technologies by players such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS in the region will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in BFSI sector in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our artificial intelligence (ai) market in BFSI sector report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector vendors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In BFSI Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $32.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Investment and securities management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Investment and securities management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Investment and securities management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Investment and securities management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Investment and securities management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 103: Inbenta Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Inbenta Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Inbenta Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 120: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 130: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Verint Systems Inc

Exhibit 135: Verint Systems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Verint Systems Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Verint Systems Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

