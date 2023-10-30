Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food And Beverage Industry Market is to grow by USD 5.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by rising demand for automation to improve productivity- Technavio

Technavio

30 Oct, 2023, 19:45 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "artificial intelligence (AI) market in the food and beverage industry market by application (transportation and logistics, production planning, quality control, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the artificial intelligence (AI) market in food and beverage industry market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 5.66 billion

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2022-2026
The rising demand for automation to improve productivity is a key factor driving market growth. To improve the accuracy of demand planning, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning systems are assessing the number of mathematical models of production and possibilities for outcome. In addition, sensors are used to monitor the condition of the equipment during predictive maintenance. Instead of the usual scheduled service time, it analyses information regarding the servicing of the equipment on a needy basis. This means that machine shutdowns are minimized, reducing the costs of inspecting machines. 

Market Challenge

The lack of skilled personnel is a significant challenge restricting market growth. For AI implementation to run smoothly, manufacturers should have knowledge of the functioning of artificial intelligence software systems and regular maintenance requirements. The reluctance of the end users to adopt artificial intelligence due to a lack of technological knowledge about this platform is frequently cited. 

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in food and beverage industry market has been segmented by application (transportation and logistics, production planning, quality control, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The artificial intelligence (AI) market share growth in the food and beverage industry by the transportation and logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the income generated by producers that use more advanced technologies in their production facilities. With the emergence of digitization as well as new market entrants and business models, food and beverage manufacturers are undergoing a paradigm shift.
  • 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food And Beverage Industry Market Scope:

ABB Ltd., Aboard Software, AGCO Corp., Ailytic Holdings Pty Ltd., Analytical Flavor Systems Inc., Buhler AG, Compac Sorting Equipment, Duravant LLC, Foodable Network LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Martec Of Whitwell Ltd., Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., Sesotec GmbH, Siemens AG, Sight Machine, and The Not Co. Inc.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

