Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector - to observe USD 13 Bn growth; North America to emerge as key growth region -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13 billion. The report identifies North America as the major market for AI in healthcare. The region has some of the most technologically advanced and developing economies in the world, such as the US and Canada. These countries are making significant investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the early adoption of technology and increasing investments by market players such as Microsoft, Google, and IBM are positively influencing the growth of the AI market in healthcare sector in North America.

The report provides detailed insights into the current and future growth opportunities, market behavior across regions, key growth drivers, the latest trends, and much more. Buy Our Full Report Now to make informed decisions.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The push for digitization in healthcare is identified as one of the major growth drivers in the market. The growing adoption of IT-based processes and the increased penetration of smartphones and connected devices have simplified the delivery of healthcare services. The digitization of healthcare is creating new streams of revenue generation for stakeholders and is encouraging healthcare companies to offer connected healthcare services to patients through digital platforms such as wearable devices and sensors. This is driving the demand for the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, augmented reality, and advanced analytics. The transformation of healthcare records from paper-based systems to EHRs is a major development in the digital revolution in healthcare. AI and advanced analytics enable healthcare providers to offer personalized medicines and diagnostics by extracting patient-specific information instead of analyzing large datasets. Also, the adoption of wearable and IoT devices enable doctors and patients to monitor health and fitness in real time. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus.

However, the growth is expected to be hindered due to physician and provider skepticism. Despite the advantages of AI software, such as providing better diagnostics tasks and allowing physicians to spend more time with critical health issues and high-risk patients, they are uncomfortable using AI. One of the key reasons for the lack of affinity can be attributed to the fact that AI-based healthcare solutions are still in the developmental stage and have not affected mainstream physician practice at large. There are also privacy concerns, biased outcomes, and acceptability concerns in monitoring various day-to-day lives, which can limit the adoption of AI. Therefore, skepticism from the physician and doctor communities against AI technology in the healthcare sector can be a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Now

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector report is segmented by application (medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, virtual assistants, operations management, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market growth in the medical imaging and diagnostics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing use of medical imaging data and technological advances such as AI in the healthcare sector are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will be leading the market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of ML to develop new diagnostic and therapeutic treatments in the medical sector and the increasing number of start-ups and support from governments are fostering the growth of the regional market.

View Our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Vendors in the Artificial Intelligence Market in Healthcare Sector

Ada Health GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

BenchSci Analytics Inc.

CarePredict Inc.

Catalia Health Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Entelai

Exscientia PLC

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Healthcare Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ada Health GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., BenchSci Analytics Inc., CarePredict Inc., Catalia Health Inc., Cyclica, Deep Genomics, Entelai, Exscientia PLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MaxQ AI Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

