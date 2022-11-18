Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Product/Service (Specialized AI Applications, AI Hardware, AI Platforms, AI Consulting and Support Services), Enterprise Size Band, Vertical and Region, 2021-2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Summary

Growing popularity of the metaverse and its integration with AI is expected to bode well for market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of explainable AI (XAI) technique in BFSI, retail, and e-commerce, advancements in quantum computing is also expected to favor growth.



The global AI market report provides an executive-level overview of the current AI market globally, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key market and technology trends



According to The analyst forecasts, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size was valued at $68.1 billion in 2021. Conversational platforms have been one of the lucrative segments in the last two years owing to an increase in demand for support services. The pandemic has also accelerated AI research in federated learning, which allows for collaboration on models without disclosing sensitive information.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- AI market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the Specialized AI applications, AI platforms, AI hardware, and AI consulting and support services.

- AI market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key vertical industry segments.

- AI market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the enterprise size band perspective.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the AI market.

- Company snapshots: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the AI market.

- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.



- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the AI market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in global AI markets.

- The report also highlights key platform/service segments (Specialized AI applications, AI platforms, AI hardware, and AI consulting and support services), vertical industries (BFSI, Communication, Construction, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media, Medical Devices, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Transport and Logistics, Travel and Leisure, Utilities, Food Service and Others), and enterprise size band (Micro, small, medium, large, and very large)

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in AI markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help AI hardware & software vendors, service providers, and other AI players succeed in the growing AI market globally.



