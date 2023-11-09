Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market Size to Grow USD 156800 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 31.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software System Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Application (Image Processing, Voice Processing , Text Processing)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Software .

The global Artificial Intelligence Software System market is projected to grow from USD 30320 Million in 2023 to USD 156800 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Artificial Intelligence Software System Market

The market for AI software systems is expanding due to a number of factors, such as industry-wide acceptance, technological developments in AI, data proliferation, automation, and a dedication to improving consumer experiences. AI's position in industries will rise as it continues to develop and show promise for a range of applications, which will further propel market development.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE SYSTEM MARKET

One major factor propelling market expansion is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) software systems in a variety of sectors. Companies are using AI to improve decision-making , streamline operations, and gain a competitive advantage. AI software solutions are being integrated more often by sectors including healthcare, banking, retail, and manufacturing in order to automate processes, analyse data, and offer better services. The market for AI software systems has expanded as a result of ongoing developments in deep learning and machine learning techniques. These innovations have made it possible for AI systems to analyse and comprehend complicated data, which has improved computer vision, natural language processing, and prediction accuracy. The potential applications of AI algorithms across sectors increase with their sophistication, propelling market development.

The market for AI software systems has grown as a result of the exponential increase in data creation and the necessity of effective data analytics. Companies are utilising AI to examine enormous databases and extract insightful information. AI can find trends, patterns, and abnormalities in data, giving decision-makers useful information. In a number of industries, including marketing, banking, and healthcare , this capacity is crucial. Automation is one of the main factors driving the market expansion for AI software systems. AI is being used by industries to increase overall efficiency, save operating costs, and simplify repetitive activities. Companies are implementing robotic process automation, chatbots driven by AI, and self-driving cars to improve efficiency and customer support.

The adoption of AI software solutions is fueled by the goal of offering a better customer experience. Chatbots and virtual assistants are utilised to provide prompt customer service, tailored suggestions, and effective issue resolution. Businesses may increase customer happiness and loyalty by using AI to predict client demands and provide customised services. The demand for improved patient care, treatment, and diagnosis is driving a significant increase in the use of AI in the healthcare industry . AI software systems are being used for patient care, medication discovery, and medical picture analysis. The use of AI in healthcare is expanding due in large part to its promise to save lives, enhance patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

A significant centre for artificial intelligence software systems is North America, more specifically the United States and Canada. Numerous notable AI businesses and research institutes are based in the area. Significant expenditures in AI research, a robust startup environment, and the broad use of AI in industries like tech, healthcare, finance, and e-commerce are the factors propelling the market in North America. The development and application of AI is further encouraged by the existence of legal frameworks and advantageous regulations.

Key Players:

GOOGLE INC

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Salesforce

Brighterion Inc

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

IPSoft Inc

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

WIPRO LIMITED

Intel

