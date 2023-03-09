Artificial Intelligence (AI) Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: The Country that Emerges on Top in AI will Lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total AI market will be worth $383.3 billion in 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030. In the coming decade, the country that emerges on top in AI will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

For decades artificial intelligence (AI) has primarily been the territory of university and corporate R&D labs. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google's AlphaGo, OpenAI's GPT-3, Tesla's AutoPilot) and increasing computing power have made it possible for AI to solve real-life problems.

Despite the hype, artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the ability of machines to do anything that a human can and possess consciousness, is still decades away. However, 'good enough' AI is already here, capable of interacting with humans, motion, and making decisions.

For example, OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT models can write original prose and chat with human fluency, DeepMind's algorithms can beat the best human chess players, and Boston Dynamics' Atlas robots can somersault. If this evolution continues, it could upend the labor-based capitalist economic model.

Driven by ethical and political concerns, using AI for facial recognition will lead to conflict in standards and regulatory approaches. This will lead to the break-up of the global supply chain in the AI segment, as is already underway in semiconductors. Ultimately stricter ethical regulation will break the global AI market into geopolitical silos, in isolation from one another.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the artificial intelligence theme

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months

It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for AI hardware, AI platforms, AI consulting and support services, and specialized AI applications

The detailed value chain breaks down artificial intelligence into five segments: hardware, data management, foundational AI, advanced AI capabilities, and delivery

Reasons to Buy

From self-driving vehicles to fraud detection, AI plays a role in virtually every industry, putting pressure on incumbents to adapt and innovate or face stagnation and possible elimination.

This report is an invaluable guide to this highly disruptive theme, including analysis of key AI technologies and assessment of the leading providers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

What is AI?

Branches of AI

The AI roadmap

Advanced AI capabilities

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Venture financing

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Use cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Hardware

Data management

Foundational AI

Advanced AI capabilities

Delivery

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Application software sector scorecard

Semiconductor sector scorecard

Consumer electronics sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ab Initio

ABB

Advantech

AEye

Algorithmia

Alibaba

Alphabet

Alteryx

Amazon

Ambarella

AMD

ANYbotics

Apple

Aptiv

Ataccama

Attivio

Aurora

Autodesk

BAE Systems

Baidu

Basler

Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence ( Wu Dao )

) BigML

BMC Software

Boomi

Brain Corp

C3.ai

Cambricon

Celigo

Cerebras

Clarifai

Cloud Software Group

Cloudera

CloudWalk

Cognex

CognitiveScale

Cohesity

Continental

Couchbase

Cyclr

Data Virtuality

Dataiku

DataStax

DeepAI

Denso

Epic Games

Exasol

Facewatch

Festo

Fetch Robotics

GM (Cruise)

Graphcore

Groq

H2O.ai

Hahn Group (Rethink Robotics)

Hawk-Eye Innovations

HCL Technologies

Hikvision

Hitachi

Hive

Horizon Robotics

HPE

Huawei

Hugging Face

Hyundai (Boston Dynamics)

IBM

iFlytek

ImmersiveTouch

Infineon

Informatica

Intel

iRobot

Jasper Art

Keras

Kernel

Keyence

Khronos Group (OpenCL)

Lockheed Martin

Lumentum

Luminar Technologies

Magna

MakeML

MarkLogic

MathWorks

Megvii (Face++)

Merative

Meta

Microsoft

Midea (KUKA)

Midjourney

Mindmaze

MindsEye

Mobileye

MongoDB

Nauto

NEC

Neurala

Neuralia

Neuralink

Neuroelectrics

NightCafe

Nippon Ceramic

Northop Grumman

Nvidia

Okta

Omron

OpenAI

OpenNN

Oracle

Palantir

Panasonic

Panoply

PayPal (Simility)

Pony.ai

Precisely

Profisee

Prophesee

Qualcomm

RapidMiner

Renesas

Restb.ai

Rockwell Automation

Rohm

ROS-Industrial

Samsung Electronics

SAP

SAS

SenseTime

Sherpa.ai

SiLC

Snowflake

Software AG

SoundHound

SparkCognition

Splunk

Stemmer Imaging

StreamSets

Talend

TE Connectivity

Teledyne

Tencent

Teradata

Teradyne

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Tung Thih

Unity Technologies

Velodyne

Veritas

Visteon

VoltDB

Voyant Photonics

Wolfram

Workato

World Wide Web Consortium (Semantic Web)

