Artificial Intelligence (AI) Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: The Country that Emerges on Top in AI will Lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The total AI market will be worth $383.3 billion in 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030. In the coming decade, the country that emerges on top in AI will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For decades artificial intelligence (AI) has primarily been the territory of university and corporate R&D labs. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google's AlphaGo, OpenAI's GPT-3, Tesla's AutoPilot) and increasing computing power have made it possible for AI to solve real-life problems.
Despite the hype, artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the ability of machines to do anything that a human can and possess consciousness, is still decades away. However, 'good enough' AI is already here, capable of interacting with humans, motion, and making decisions.
For example, OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT models can write original prose and chat with human fluency, DeepMind's algorithms can beat the best human chess players, and Boston Dynamics' Atlas robots can somersault. If this evolution continues, it could upend the labor-based capitalist economic model.
Driven by ethical and political concerns, using AI for facial recognition will lead to conflict in standards and regulatory approaches. This will lead to the break-up of the global supply chain in the AI segment, as is already underway in semiconductors. Ultimately stricter ethical regulation will break the global AI market into geopolitical silos, in isolation from one another.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the artificial intelligence theme
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for AI hardware, AI platforms, AI consulting and support services, and specialized AI applications
- The detailed value chain breaks down artificial intelligence into five segments: hardware, data management, foundational AI, advanced AI capabilities, and delivery
Reasons to Buy
- From self-driving vehicles to fraud detection, AI plays a role in virtually every industry, putting pressure on incumbents to adapt and innovate or face stagnation and possible elimination.
- This report is an invaluable guide to this highly disruptive theme, including analysis of key AI technologies and assessment of the leading providers
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- What is AI?
- Branches of AI
- The AI roadmap
- Advanced AI capabilities
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Venture financing
- Patent trends
- Company filings trends
- Hiring trends
- Social media trends
- Use cases
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Hardware
- Data management
- Foundational AI
- Advanced AI capabilities
- Delivery
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Application software sector scorecard
- Semiconductor sector scorecard
- Consumer electronics sector scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Ab Initio
- ABB
- Advantech
- AEye
- Algorithmia
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Alteryx
- Amazon
- Ambarella
- AMD
- ANYbotics
- Apple
- Aptiv
- Ataccama
- Attivio
- Aurora
- Autodesk
- BAE Systems
- Baidu
- Basler
- Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (Wu Dao)
- BigML
- BMC Software
- Boomi
- Brain Corp
- C3.ai
- Cambricon
- Celigo
- Cerebras
- Clarifai
- Cloud Software Group
- Cloudera
- CloudWalk
- Cognex
- CognitiveScale
- Cohesity
- Continental
- Couchbase
- Cyclr
- Data Virtuality
- Dataiku
- DataStax
- DeepAI
- Denso
- Epic Games
- Exasol
- Facewatch
- Festo
- Fetch Robotics
- GM (Cruise)
- Graphcore
- Groq
- H2O.ai
- Hahn Group (Rethink Robotics)
- Hawk-Eye Innovations
- HCL Technologies
- Hikvision
- Hitachi
- Hive
- Horizon Robotics
- HPE
- Huawei
- Hugging Face
- Hyundai (Boston Dynamics)
- IBM
- iFlytek
- ImmersiveTouch
- Infineon
- Informatica
- Intel
- iRobot
- Jasper Art
- Keras
- Kernel
- Keyence
- Khronos Group (OpenCL)
- Lockheed Martin
- Lumentum
- Luminar Technologies
- Magna
- MakeML
- MarkLogic
- MathWorks
- Megvii (Face++)
- Merative
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Midea (KUKA)
- Midjourney
- Mindmaze
- MindsEye
- Mobileye
- MongoDB
- Nauto
- NEC
- Neurala
- Neuralia
- Neuralink
- Neuroelectrics
- NightCafe
- Nippon Ceramic
- Northop Grumman
- Nvidia
- Okta
- Omron
- OpenAI
- OpenNN
- Oracle
- Palantir
- Panasonic
- Panoply
- PayPal (Simility)
- Pony.ai
- Precisely
- Profisee
- Prophesee
- Qualcomm
- RapidMiner
- Renesas
- Restb.ai
- Rockwell Automation
- Rohm
- ROS-Industrial
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP
- SAS
- SenseTime
- Sherpa.ai
- SiLC
- Snowflake
- Software AG
- SoundHound
- SparkCognition
- Splunk
- Stemmer Imaging
- StreamSets
- Talend
- TE Connectivity
- Teledyne
- Tencent
- Teradata
- Teradyne
- Tesla
- Texas Instruments
- Toshiba
- Tung Thih
- Unity Technologies
- Velodyne
- Veritas
- Visteon
- VoltDB
- Voyant Photonics
- Wolfram
- Workato
- World Wide Web Consortium (Semantic Web)
