Artificial Intelligence (AI): Worldwide Opportunities & Projections - The Market is Set to Record a CAGR of 50% During 2018-2024

The report predicts the global artificial intelligence (AI) market to grow with a CAGR of 50% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growth in adoption of cloud-based applications and services

Rising demand for analyzing and interpreting vast amount of data

Growing demand for intelligent virtual assistants

Growth in investment in AI technologies

Restraints

Lack of personnel with technical expertise

Opportunities

Rising adoption of AI in developing regions

Development of smart robots

Study Coverage



The study on artificial intelligence (AI) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global artificial intelligence (AI) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the artificial intelligence (AI) market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the artificial intelligence (AI) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Highlights

2.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Projection

2.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology

5.1. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

5.2. Context-Aware Computing

5.3. Computer Vision

5.4. Machine Learning

5.4.1. Supervised Learning

5.4.2. Deep Learning

5.4.3. Reinforcement Learning

5.4.4. Unsupervised Learning

5.4.5. Others



6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Application

6.1. Cyber Security

6.2. Digital Personal Assistant

6.3. Image Recognition

6.4. Predictive Risk Assessment

6.5. Customer Experience Management

6.6. Gesture Control

6.7. Smart Robots

6.8. Deep Learning

6.9. Speech Recognition

6.10. Video Analysis

6.11. Language Processing

6.12. Context Aware Processing

6.13. Others



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by End-User

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Retail

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Agriculture

7.6. Human Resources

7.7. Security

7.8. Marketing

7.9. BFSI

7.10. Fintech

7.11. Others



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Siemens Ltd.

9.2.2. Intel Corporation

9.2.3. IPsoft Inc.

9.2.4. NVIDIA Corporation

9.2.5. Microsoft

9.2.6. Verint

9.2.7. Salesforce.com Inc.

9.2.8. SAP SE

9.2.9. Baidu Inc.

9.2.10. Rockwell Automation Inc.



