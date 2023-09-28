Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Revolutionize Drug Discovery: CADD Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Sep, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer-aided Drug Discovery Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer-aided drug discovery (CADD) market is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2023 to $7.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

This report provides a holistic understanding of the CADD market, including market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is boosting the demand for advanced drug discovery methods, driving the growth of the CADD market.
  • Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data: The adoption of AI and big data in drug discovery processes is streamlining research efforts and is expected to fuel market expansion.

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Labor: The shortage of skilled professionals proficient in CADD tools could hinder market growth.
  • Lower Product Penetration in Emerging Economies: Limited access to advanced technologies and economic constraints may slow down CADD adoption in emerging economies.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Drug Design: This segment includes ligand-based drug design and sequence-based approaches.

By Therapeutic Area

  • Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Diabetes, Others: CADD techniques find applications across various therapeutic areas, with significant growth potential in neurology, oncology, and cardiovascular disease drug discovery.

By End User

  • Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories: The CADD market serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, as well as research laboratories engaged in drug discovery efforts.

By Region

  • Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa: The market spans major regions, with North America and Europe being key markets, and Asia Pacific expected to witness substantial growth in CADD adoption.

Historical & Forecast Period:

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Profiles of Key Companies:

The report offers detailed profiles of companies operating in the global computer-aided drug discovery market.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI).
  • Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
  • Aris Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bayer AG
  • Bioduro-Sundia
  • BOCSCI Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • GVK Biosciences
  • Schrodinger Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

137

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$3.75 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$7.81 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl4px6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

US Hearing Aid Market Valued at $2.71 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $3.98 Billion by 2028 with Technological Advancements

Global Infrastructure Sector Poised for Remarkable Growth, Set to Reach $3.48 Trillion by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.